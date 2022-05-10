Celtic title ‘none of our concern’ as Dundee United ace pinpoints where Terrors must improve following Rangers misfire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic supporters will descend upon Tannadice in their numbers hoping to toast the title.

However, Liam Smith is determined to ensure it’s the Dundee United fans who are celebrating when the full-time whistle blows.

Smith, 26, is no stranger to the situation facing United, having been part of the Hearts squad beaten 5-0 by Celtic at Tynecastle in April 2017.

That result secured the Hoops’ sixth successive league title.

Ange Postecoglou’s men require just a point to officially win the Premiership on Wednesday night — albeit their vastly superior goal difference to Rangers means they are, in effect, already champions.

And United chiefs have been forced to void hundreds of tickets for the home end which were bought by Celtic supporters, such is the demand from Glasgow.

None of which matters a jot to Smith, who is desperate to put on a show for the United faithful and bolster the Tangerines’ European hopes.

“What Celtic have to play for is none of our concern,” Smith told Courier Sport.

“They are on a different path from us; different objectives. Our only concern is finishing the season strongly and securing European football.

“We want to put on a performance that gives our fans something to shout about.

“They’ll be driving us and pushing us. Every supporter and player knows the next two games can take us to Europe, which would be massive for the club.

“They’ll be in good voice and we’ll look to do them justice with the performance.”

Positive

United are seeking to bounce back from a toothless 2-0 defeat against Rangers, in which they failed to register a shot on target.

Picking the bones out of that meek showing, Smith readily admits that better use of the ball will be essential if they are to stun the champions-elect.

“We were loose on the ball against Rangers,” continued Smith. “You shoot yourself in the foot when you give the ball back so often. That was the main issue.

“You need to build yourself into the game and get a foothold. Otherwise, they pin you back and control the game.

“But Wednesday will be a different game. We’ll have a different approach, look to be positive and try to get something.

“Losing at Ibrox doesn’t define where we are going to finish. We are still fourth. We are still in the driving seat.”

European carrot

Fourth-placed United lead Motherwell by one point and are three ahead of Ross County.

Tam Courts’ charges conclude the campaign with a lunchtime showdown against County which could prove decisive.

“We know the carrot for us to have a really positive end to this season,” emphasised Smith.

“Looking to next season, to have Dundee United back in European football after a decade would be massive and that’s the aim we’re all pushing towards.”