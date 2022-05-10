Celtic title ‘none of our concern’ as Dundee United ace pinpoints where Terrors must improve following Rangers misfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic title ‘none of our concern’ as Dundee United ace pinpoints where Terrors must improve following Rangers misfire

By Alan Temple
May 10 2022, 12.00pm Updated: May 10 2022, 5.12pm
Smith, left, and Ryan Edwards salute the travelling fans on Sunday
Celtic supporters will descend upon Tannadice in their numbers hoping to toast the title.

However, Liam Smith is determined to ensure it’s the Dundee United fans who are celebrating when the full-time whistle blows.

Smith, 26, is no stranger to the situation facing United, having been part of the Hearts squad beaten 5-0 by Celtic at Tynecastle in April 2017.

That result secured the Hoops’ sixth successive league title.

Ange Postecoglou’s men require just a point to officially win the Premiership on Wednesday night — albeit their vastly superior goal difference to Rangers means they are, in effect, already champions.

And United chiefs have been forced to void hundreds of tickets for the home end which were bought by Celtic supporters, such is the demand from Glasgow.

None of which matters a jot to Smith, who is desperate to put on a show for the United faithful and bolster the Tangerines’ European hopes.

Smith is determined to give the United fans cause for cheer.

“What Celtic have to play for is none of our concern,” Smith told Courier Sport.

“They are on a different path from us; different objectives. Our only concern is finishing the season strongly and securing European football.

“We want to put on a performance that gives our fans something to shout about.

“They’ll be driving us and pushing us. Every supporter and player knows the next two games can take us to  Europe, which would be massive for the club.

“They’ll be in good voice and we’ll look to do them justice with the performance.”

Positive

United are seeking to bounce back from a toothless 2-0 defeat against Rangers, in which they failed to register a shot on target.

Picking the bones out of that meek showing, Smith readily admits that better use of the ball will be essential if they are to stun the champions-elect.

United failed to lay a glove on Rangers on Sunday

We were loose on the ball against Rangers,” continued Smith. “You shoot yourself in the foot when you give the ball back so often. That was the main issue.

“You need to build yourself into the game and get a foothold. Otherwise, they pin you back and control the game.

“But Wednesday will be a different game. We’ll have a different approach, look to be positive and try to get something.

“Losing at Ibrox doesn’t define where we are going to finish. We are still fourth. We are still in the driving seat.”

European carrot

Fourth-placed United lead Motherwell by one point and are three ahead of Ross County.

Tam Courts’ charges conclude the campaign with a lunchtime showdown against County which could prove decisive.

“We know the carrot for us to have a really positive end to this season,” emphasised Smith.

“Looking to next season, to have Dundee United back in European football after a decade would be massive and that’s the aim we’re all pushing towards.”

