Tam Courts insists Dundee United have ‘very, very strong’ need to spoil Celtic’s longed-for Tannadice title party

By Sean Hamilton
May 10 2022, 10.27pm
Tam Courts is focused on Dundee United's European push
Tam Courts is focused on Dundee United's European push

The national media is fixated on Celtic sealing the title against Dundee United.

But Tam Courts is hopeful his Euro-chasing Tangerines can take a step closer to achieving their goal at Tannadice.

United are in a three-way shootout with Motherwell and Ross County for the final two European places in the Premiership.

A point against Celtic could be enough to secure United’s place in continental competition next season

With their side chasing European football, Dundee United fans sold out their allocation at Ibrox at the weekend

But whatever happens against the Hoops, Courts’ side can seal the deal in Saturday’s season-closer in Dingwall.

That is all the motivation the Tangerines boss needs ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Ange Postecoglou’s title-chasing side.

“I would say our needs are very, very strong,” Courts said.

“Strange things can happen at this time in the season and it can be more difficult just now to forecast where points will be won and lost.

“If we can take something from the game then it would be the perfect platform to go to Dingwall on Saturday.”

Dundee United fell to a 2-0 defeat to Rangers at the weekend.

Courts feels the Tangerines are suffering as injuries bite at the season’s end.

But he is hopeful his young squad can do more in possession against Celtic than they managed at Ibrox.

Matthew Cudjoe got stuck in against the Gers

He said: “We would love to have the four or five players who are on the treatment table available to us.

“We saw at the weekend we had a team that included Matthew Cudjoe, Ross Graham, Archie Meekison and Lewis Neilson.

“That is where we are just now and we need to give guys opportunities, which they are taking.

“The times we have done well against Celtic and Rangers this season, we have earned their respect on the ball.

“We need to be better on the ball, particularly at home, and we know Celtic will come out like a train on Wednesday. We have to be ready for it.”

Courts and Postecoglou are both in their first season at their respective clubs.

Both appointments were greeted sceptically in some quarters, with the United boss’ junior and academy background raising eyebrows.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts at Ibrox.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts at Ibrox.

He feels Postecoglou, who arrived at Celtic from Japanese football, has proved the doubters wrong.

But if they knew what they were talking about in the first place, Courts feels they wouldn’t have been sceptical.

“You can clearly see he has a very clear playing identity and the players need to play in a certain style for his brand of football,” said United’s head coach.

“He is a manager who has been backed by strong recruitment and some very clear player profiles.

“If there was any sneering towards him then I don’t know what the reaction would have been to my appointment.

“I think we have a habit in this country of being overly judgemental. We have a bit of an island mindset.

“I definitely felt there was a bit of people being judgemental but, when you look at (Postecoglou’s) career and his track record, it was very clear he is and has been a very successful manager.”

