Ilmari Niskanen reveals trophy target as Dundee United winger delivers honest assessment of debut campaign

By Alan Temple
May 12 2022, 10.25pm
Workhorse: The versatility Niskanen
Ilmari Niskanen earned European football in his maiden campaign with Dundee United.

And the Finnish flyer reckons silverware should be the Tangerines’ next target.

Niskanen turned in a bright showing against Celtic on Wednesday night as United claimed a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

The precious point assured United a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers next term.

Indeed, only a wonderful last-gasp block from Anthony Ralston stopped Niskanen from finding the net against the newly-crowned Scottish champions.

Niskanen is denied. Just.

Having ended a decade-long wait for continental football, Niskanen would love to bring a major trophy back to the City of Discovery for the first time since 2010 — with respect to the more recent Challenge Cup and Scottish Championship wins.

Asked whether lifting silverware should be a realistic target next term, Niskanen said: “Yes, definitely. There is real room for improvement for us.

“There were really difficult spells during this season. But if we are able to keep the good form next season — knowing we have good individuals — then I don’t see why we can’t aim even higher.

“That is what we’ll look to do.”

‘Brilliant’

Before that, however, United have a job to do.

The Tangerines travel to face Ross County on Saturday knowing that they must better Motherwell’s result at Celtic Park to seal fourth place.

While fifth place does seal a European berth, it would be in the second qualifying round rather than the third; an earlier start to the season and, should they be eliminated, less cash.

Niskanen’s tireless showings have made him a popular figure

“I wanted to help the club into Europe when I joined,” continued Niskanen. “That was the aim of everyone here. Now it has been secured, it feels brilliant.

“But there’s still a really important game on Saturday against County. We want to win and finish fourth.”

Room for improvement

Meanwhile, Niskanen delivered an admirably candid assessment of his own performances since joining the club from Ingolstadt last summer.

The Finland international hit the ground running in Scotland, notching three assists and one goal in his first six appearances.

However, he has struggled to hit those levels with consistency during the second half of the season — albeit he has been asked to play a deeper role, as wing-back in a 5-3-2.

And Niskanen has assured the Arabs that there is plenty more to come.

“I still feel there is so much more for me to improve on,” he added. “I started off quite well, then had a difficult spell.

“Before this [Celtic] game, my past few months have been difficult.

“I want to score more goals; I want to assist more. I know there is room for improvement.”

