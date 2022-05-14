Malky Mackay claims pyro is ‘putting lives in danger’ following Dundee United visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists the increasing prevalence of pyrotechnics in Scottish football in endangering lives.

Dundee United were backed by a 2,200-strong away following in Dingwall on Saturday, creating a wall of colour and noise throughout a raucous afternoon.

However, the contest had to be delayed on several occasions due to smoke bombs being thrown onto the pitch at there Global Energy Stadium.

There were also two incursions onto the field by supporters; after Nicky Clark’s 89th-minute winner and at full-time.

“Pyrotechnics coming on is something that needs to stop in Scottish football,” said Mackay. “It can hurt people.

“People need to lift those off the pitch and they are 500 degrees. I really don’t enjoy that. And it happened too much.

“People are behaving in a certain way now they are back at football, which didn’t really happen before.

“It’s something that, across the board, isn’t acceptable. There are stewards trying to get these things off the park. It’s putting their lives in danger.”

⚽️🧨 Away fans enjoyed that one pic.twitter.com/R6MIZrjNBV — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) May 14, 2022

Speaking after Mackay’s assertion, United counter-part Tam Courts said: “That [pyro] seems to be the way fans want to showcase themselves in a carnival atmosphere.

“The fans pitched up in huge numbers and gave us tremendous backing. We certainly felt that presence.”

Kevin McDonald suffered a slight shoulder knock as fans spilled on to the field following Clark’s winner.

Meanwhile, the pitch invasion at full-time occurred despite repeated warnings over the tannoy at the Global Energy Stadium.

Courts added: “The Dundee United fans have been so starved of success for a club of this size, and have given us absolutely everything home and away this season.

“I think they can be forgiven for being a bit over-zealous.”

The 2-1 victory saw United usurp Motherwell, who lost 6-0 at Celtic Park, to finish fourth in the Premiership.