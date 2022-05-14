Malky Mackay claims pyro is ‘putting lives in danger’ following Dundee United visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay claims pyro is ‘putting lives in danger’ following Dundee United visit

By Alan Temple
May 14 2022, 3.47pm
Mackay wants pyro eradicated
Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists the increasing prevalence of pyrotechnics in Scottish football in endangering lives.

Dundee United were backed by a 2,200-strong away following in Dingwall on Saturday, creating a wall of colour and noise throughout a raucous afternoon.

However, the contest had to be delayed on several occasions due to smoke bombs being thrown onto the pitch at there Global Energy Stadium.

There were also two incursions onto the field by supporters; after Nicky Clark’s 89th-minute winner and at full-time.

Stewards handle smoke bombs

“Pyrotechnics coming on is something that needs to stop in Scottish football,” said Mackay. “It can hurt people.

“People need to lift those off the pitch and they are 500 degrees. I really don’t enjoy that. And it happened too much.

“People are behaving in a certain way now they are back at football, which didn’t really happen before.

“It’s something that, across the board, isn’t acceptable. There are stewards trying to get these things off the park. It’s putting their lives in danger.”

Speaking after Mackay’s assertion, United counter-part Tam Courts said: “That [pyro] seems to be the way fans want to showcase themselves in a carnival atmosphere.

“The fans pitched up in huge numbers and gave us tremendous backing. We certainly felt that presence.”

Kevin McDonald suffered a slight shoulder knock as fans spilled on to the field following Clark’s winner.

Meanwhile, the pitch invasion at full-time occurred despite repeated warnings over the tannoy at the Global Energy Stadium.

‘Over-zealous’ was Courts’ assessment

Courts added: “The Dundee United fans have been so starved of success for a club of this size, and have given us absolutely everything home and away this season.

“I think they can be forgiven for being a bit over-zealous.”

The 2-1 victory saw United usurp Motherwell, who lost 6-0 at Celtic Park, to finish fourth in the Premiership.

Ross County 1-2 Dundee United: Nicky Clark double seals Premiership 4th spot for Tam Courts’ Tangerines

