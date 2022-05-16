Tony Watt reckons Dundee United finish has silenced ‘backwards step’ snipers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Watt reckons Dundee United finish has silenced ‘backwards step’ snipers

By Alan Temple
May 16 2022, 7.00am
Vindicated: Watt
Tony Watt reckons Dundee United’s fourth-place Premiership finish has silenced the critics who suggested his switch from Motherwell was a ‘sideways or backwards’ move.

Watt, 28, joined the Tannadice outfit in January following a sensational first half of the campaign with the Steelmen, notching 10 goals.

At the time of the transfer, the Fir Park side occupied third spot in the Premiership, six points ahead of United in seventh — ensuring the decision raised plenty of eyebrows.

However, the Tangerines’ 2-1 win over Ross County on Saturday, allied with Motherwell’s 6-0 capitulation at Celtic, saw United leapfrog their Lanarkshire rivals on the final day.

Watt has been a pivotal part of the United side

“The only criticism I got was: this was a backward or sidewise move,” said Watt. “But I think we’re proving that’s not the case.

“It was a gamble — them paying a fee for me — but it’s paying off.

“I’ve not been scoring as much [compared to Motherwell spell] but I know I am impacting on games and creating chances for my team-mates.

“I would just like to get a few more chances. But if we’re scoring, I’m happy.

“That’s me playing in Europe two out of the three seasons — CSKA Sofia (2019/20) and United — and that’s an achievement.

“I want to play at the highest level, and I am playing for a club I’m really happy at. I can’t complain.”

Twilight years

Despite finding the net once since arriving at Tannadice, Watt’s impact in the United side has been tangible; dropping deeper, grafting tirelessly and contributing far more to the build-up play.

Watt scored his only United goal to date against Motherwell, pictured

“I’ll maybe need to say I’m not a striker but more of an attacking midfielder so I can get away with not scoring as many,” smiled the former Celtic and Hearts marksman. “Maybe I’m turning into a playmaker in my twilight years!”

Whether as a creative force or a traditional goal-getter, Watt is already looking ahead to next season — and the need to build upon a fine Premiership placing and European qualification.

“I didn’t come here for six just months,” added Watt. “I came here for three-and-a-half years. Now we’ve got to try and make a wee impact in Europe and continue progressing.

“We want to be strong domestically and we want to be strong in Europe.”

