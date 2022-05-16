LEE WILKIE: No need for Highlanders to get knickers in a twist over Dundee United Euro celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: No need for Highlanders to get knickers in a twist over Dundee United Euro celebrations

By Lee Wilkie
May 16 2022, 5.00pm
Dundee United fans on the pitch in Dingwall.
There’s been far too much made of the pitch invasion by Dundee United fans at Ross County on Saturday.

I really don’t see what the big deal is.

As long as nobody is doing anything dangerous, we’re at risk of taking joy out of the game.

There was a bit of condemnation coming from Ross County.

But it was only a bit of over-exuberance from a group of fans who had just seen their team confirm a fourth-place finish with a last-minute winner.

Let’s allow them to get a bit over-excited.

I read Tony Watt’s quotes after the game and I understand his unhappiness if he was hurt and so was Kevin McDonald.

United fans in the away end at Ross County.

There is a line and that’s crossing it, even if accidental.

You don’t want any issues with the other team either.

Not something that should be taken away

But United fans were on the pitch to celebrate.

That’s a huge moment for kids to be out there celebrating with players and getting selfies.

It’s not going to happen every week. I mean, it never happened once in my whole career!

So, to me, it’s not worth getting knickers in a twist.

As long as its not aggressive, I think it’s a good thing and not something people should be worrying too much about.

It’s not something that should be taken away, as long as it is done in the right way.

We want to be at football to enjoy ourselves and United fans were just celebrating a successful season.

Improvement

It may not always have been pretty but I find it pretty hard to grumble looking at the league table.

If they can add more to the squad and repeat that kind of finish by playing more attractive football then the club are in a good place.

That’s what you want to do year on year. You want to be improving in every way you can.

Clark was the United hero
Nicky Clark finished the campaign with 10 goals.

That’s the Tangerines gone from third in the Championship to second to first then ninth in the Premiership and fourth this season.

The club is on the up – now Tam Courts and his staff have the tricky job of keeping that improvement going.

We all know they need to improve the creative side of things and hopefully they can do that.

Big job

The big job is midfield.

Dylan Levitt may not be back, it looks like Calum Butcher could be leaving while Ian Harkes and McDonald are out of contract.

Peter Pawlett has injury issues as well so there isn’t just one or two needed to fill the middle of the park.

That’s a really big job.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

They do have Charlie Mulgrew, though, who can step into the middle of the park and I’ve liked what he has brought to that position.

Get legs and energy around him and that can work.

But the balance hasn’t been right in midfield for the last couple of seasons, that’s the main problem I’d like to see sorted.

And that would, hopefully, bring about a more attacking side of the Tangerines.

But the club is in a good place, fans are enjoying themselves.

Onwards and upwards.

Tony Watt reckons Dundee United finish has silenced ‘backwards step’ snipers

