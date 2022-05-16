LEE WILKIE: No need for Highlanders to get knickers in a twist over Dundee United Euro celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s been far too much made of the pitch invasion by Dundee United fans at Ross County on Saturday.

I really don’t see what the big deal is.

As long as nobody is doing anything dangerous, we’re at risk of taking joy out of the game.

There was a bit of condemnation coming from Ross County.

But it was only a bit of over-exuberance from a group of fans who had just seen their team confirm a fourth-place finish with a last-minute winner.

Let’s allow them to get a bit over-excited.

I read Tony Watt’s quotes after the game and I understand his unhappiness if he was hurt and so was Kevin McDonald.

There is a line and that’s crossing it, even if accidental.

You don’t want any issues with the other team either.

Not something that should be taken away

But United fans were on the pitch to celebrate.

That’s a huge moment for kids to be out there celebrating with players and getting selfies.

It’s not going to happen every week. I mean, it never happened once in my whole career!

So, to me, it’s not worth getting knickers in a twist.

As long as its not aggressive, I think it’s a good thing and not something people should be worrying too much about.

It’s not something that should be taken away, as long as it is done in the right way.

We want to be at football to enjoy ourselves and United fans were just celebrating a successful season.

Improvement

It may not always have been pretty but I find it pretty hard to grumble looking at the league table.

If they can add more to the squad and repeat that kind of finish by playing more attractive football then the club are in a good place.

That’s what you want to do year on year. You want to be improving in every way you can.

That’s the Tangerines gone from third in the Championship to second to first then ninth in the Premiership and fourth this season.

The club is on the up – now Tam Courts and his staff have the tricky job of keeping that improvement going.

We all know they need to improve the creative side of things and hopefully they can do that.

Big job

The big job is midfield.

Dylan Levitt may not be back, it looks like Calum Butcher could be leaving while Ian Harkes and McDonald are out of contract.

Peter Pawlett has injury issues as well so there isn’t just one or two needed to fill the middle of the park.

That’s a really big job.

They do have Charlie Mulgrew, though, who can step into the middle of the park and I’ve liked what he has brought to that position.

Get legs and energy around him and that can work.

But the balance hasn’t been right in midfield for the last couple of seasons, that’s the main problem I’d like to see sorted.

And that would, hopefully, bring about a more attacking side of the Tangerines.

But the club is in a good place, fans are enjoying themselves.

Onwards and upwards.