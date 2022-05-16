Mark Ogren on why he was ‘rooting for Dundee’ in relegation battle as Dundee United owner rues derby loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Ogren on why he was ‘rooting for Dundee’ in relegation battle as Dundee United owner rues derby loss

By Alan Temple
May 16 2022, 10.24pm Updated: May 17 2022, 9.15am
Ogren: A fan of the Dundee derby

Mark Ogren has revealed he was desperate for Dundee to escape the drop.

Dundee United’s American owner enjoys a positive relationship with his counterparts — and compatriots — at Dens Park, Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

And Ogren is adamant the Dee’s relegation to the Championship is a loss for supporters, the hospitality industry and the city.

United emerged unbeaten from the three Dundee derbies this season, claiming a 1-0 victory at Tannadice in September before two successive draws.

Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms

I’ve met the Dundee owners and got to know them a little,” said Ogren. “We’ve had a few calls.

“I absolutely have sympathy for them. I know Tim [Keyes] and John [Nelms] and I like them.

“Not only do I feel bad for them on a personal level, I feel back for us and the city of Dundee. It’s a loss to have Dundee down in the Championship.

“I absolutely would root for them, and I was rooting for them to stay up.

“The derbies are generally sell-outs and it is good for the restaurants and pubs. That game lifts the whole city and it’s just really disappointing.”

Deloitte Review update

Meanwhile, Ogren has offered a progress report on the Deloitte Review of Scottish football being spearheaded by United, Dundee, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian.

Improving commercial growth and branding, an examination of the SPFL structure and analysis of strategic goals were among the stated aims.

And Ogren has revealed that the findings are now with the SPFL — with the Tannadice chief stating that its learnings have been ‘accepted across the Scottish football community’.

However, he did not give a timeframe regarding when it will be released to the public; a promise when the study was announced last September.

Aberdeen owner Dave Cormack was part of the group

“I don’t know exactly when it will come out. It’s certainly finished and with the SPFL board now,” explained Ogren. “They have reviewed it and are hoping to take parts of it to the next level.

“I think it has been positively received in the most part. It has been accepted across the Scottish football community.

“There’s no doubt we will be able to implement some things; some will be short-term and others more long-term.

“You may not necessarily see the changes. They might not be readily apparent. But they are things designed to increase revenue and elevate the brand.”

Too much negativity

And Ogren believes creating a sense of positivity around Scottish football is vital to growing new revenue streams. 

“We have to be positive about Scottish football — there is too much negativity,” added Ogren. “There are great stories and entertainment out there!

“We’re not trying to take over the world. We are just trying to expose more people to Scottish football.

“The more people see it, the more they’ll like it. That will be good for everyone.

“The clubs are doing good things, so we want to be innovative and expand the brand.”

