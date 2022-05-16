Mark Ogren on why he was ‘rooting for Dundee’ in relegation battle as Dundee United owner rues derby loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Ogren has revealed he was desperate for Dundee to escape the drop.

Dundee United’s American owner enjoys a positive relationship with his counterparts — and compatriots — at Dens Park, Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

And Ogren is adamant the Dee’s relegation to the Championship is a loss for supporters, the hospitality industry and the city.

United emerged unbeaten from the three Dundee derbies this season, claiming a 1-0 victory at Tannadice in September before two successive draws.

“I’ve met the Dundee owners and got to know them a little,” said Ogren. “We’ve had a few calls.

“I absolutely have sympathy for them. I know Tim [Keyes] and John [Nelms] and I like them.

“Not only do I feel bad for them on a personal level, I feel back for us and the city of Dundee. It’s a loss to have Dundee down in the Championship.

“I absolutely would root for them, and I was rooting for them to stay up.

“The derbies are generally sell-outs and it is good for the restaurants and pubs. That game lifts the whole city and it’s just really disappointing.”

Deloitte Review update

Meanwhile, Ogren has offered a progress report on the Deloitte Review of Scottish football being spearheaded by United, Dundee, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian.

Improving commercial growth and branding, an examination of the SPFL structure and analysis of strategic goals were among the stated aims.

And Ogren has revealed that the findings are now with the SPFL — with the Tannadice chief stating that its learnings have been ‘accepted across the Scottish football community’.

However, he did not give a timeframe regarding when it will be released to the public; a promise when the study was announced last September.

“I don’t know exactly when it will come out. It’s certainly finished and with the SPFL board now,” explained Ogren. “They have reviewed it and are hoping to take parts of it to the next level.

“I think it has been positively received in the most part. It has been accepted across the Scottish football community.

“There’s no doubt we will be able to implement some things; some will be short-term and others more long-term.

“You may not necessarily see the changes. They might not be readily apparent. But they are things designed to increase revenue and elevate the brand.”

Too much negativity

And Ogren believes creating a sense of positivity around Scottish football is vital to growing new revenue streams.

“We have to be positive about Scottish football — there is too much negativity,” added Ogren. “There are great stories and entertainment out there!

“We’re not trying to take over the world. We are just trying to expose more people to Scottish football.

“The more people see it, the more they’ll like it. That will be good for everyone.

“The clubs are doing good things, so we want to be innovative and expand the brand.”