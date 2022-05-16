Craig Hinchliffe named new Dundee United goalkeeping coach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have appointed Craig Hinchliffe as their new goalkeeping coach.

The 49-year-old will join the Tannadice club following the expiry of his contract with Premiership rivals Motherwell, as first revealed by Courier Sport.

Hinchliffe is the permanent replacement from Tony Caig, who left the club to take up a role with Newcastle United’s youth academy in March.

Southampton’s Ryan Flood has been filling the void on a temporary basis, playing a valuable — if fleeting — part in United’s qualification for Europe.

However, he has now returned to St. Mary’s.

“We look forward to welcoming Craig back to our club,” Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar told the club’s official website.

“He has a wealth of experience and will be an integral part of our coaching set-up as we look to build on the successes of this season.

“We’d like to place on record our gratitude towards Ryan [Flood] for the work he did in the crucial final weeks of the season as we secured European football for the first time in a decade.”

Hinchliffe is embarking upon his second spell with the Tangerines, having been part of Jackie McNamara’s coaching staff between 2013 and 2015.

The former Elgin City, Arbroath and St Mirren stopper has also worked with Airdrie and York City.