Dundee United defender announces Tannadice exit as contract expires

By Alan Temple
May 16 2022, 7.33pm
Sporle in action against Celtic
Dundee United defender Adrian Sporle has announced he will depart Tannadice when his contract expires this summer.

Sporle, 26, joined the Tangerines from Argentinean outfit Banfield in June 2019.

The left-back struggled to cement a regular starting berth during his three-year stint at United, albeit he registered a respectable tally of 63 appearances.

Sporle scored seven goals for the club and was part of Robbie Neilson’s Championship-winning squad of 2019/20.

Celebrating a winner against Aberdeen

Sporle announced his impending exit on Instagram, writing: “It’s time to say goodbye to this beautiful club where you spend nice moments and I met incredible people who from the first moment treated me like one of you!

“We were able to get promoted and now we qualified for Europe, I couldn’t say goodbye better.

“Thank you for everything, I hope to see you again! Thanks to the fans you were always amazing.”

Sporle is the first of United’s seven out-of-contract senior players to declare their future following Saturday’s season-finale against Ross County. 

The club are hopeful Ian Harkes and Lewis Neilson will pen extensions.

The next respective futures of Kevin McDonald and Benji Siegrist are less clear.

Max Biamou and Flo Hoti appear certain to leave.

