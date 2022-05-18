Dundee United ‘WILL lose’ Benjamin Siegrist this summer as Charlie Mulgrew jokes ‘I saw God’ during Ross County celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United ‘WILL lose’ Benjamin Siegrist this summer as Charlie Mulgrew jokes ‘I saw God’ during Ross County celebrations

By Alan Temple
May 18 2022, 7.00am Updated: May 18 2022, 12.39pm
Mulgrew, right, and Siegrist, centre

Benjamin Siegrist is set to leave Dundee United this summer, according to teammate Charlie Mulgrew.

The United No.1, who boasts 142 appearances for the Tangerines, is out of contract in the coming weeks.

Siegrist’s future will become clear imminently and, while boss Tam Courts has refused to rule out an extended stay at Tannadice, the Swiss stopper appears destined for the exit door.

Appearing on Open Goal’s ‘Keeping The Ball On The Ground’ show, Mulgrew touched upon United’s impending recruitment drive.

“We [United] will lose a few. We’ll lose big Benji [Siegrist], so we’ll need a keeper,” he confirmed.

“Hopefully we can keep Dylan Levitt, but I don’t know if we will because he is very good.”

When host, and former Dundee midfielder, Simon Ferry stated that he doesn’t reckon Levitt will return to Tannadice, Mulgrew added: “Neither do I, but I hope so.”

‘I saw God at the Golden Gates’

Mulgrew also discussed the pitch invasion which followed United’s dramatic 2-1 triumph over Ross County.

Nicky Clark struck in 89th-minute, sparking delirious Arabs to spill onto the pitch to join in the celebrations.

Kevin McDonald took a shoulder knock, while Tony Watt was unimpressed.

United fans on the pitch in Dingwall

And Mulgrew joked that Clark’s winner almost proved to be last-gasp in more ways than one.

“I nearly took my last breath on Saturday — I thought I was gone,” he laughed.

Nicky Clark scored and we all celebrated; jumped on top of him.

“The pile-on with the players is bad enough. Next thing, the fans come on top. Not one of them was under 18 stone! I was trying to get a breath.

“The panic…I was just elbowing folk as I got up. I thought I was gone — I saw God at the Golden Gates!”

‘Once you stop, you can’t go back’

Meanwhile, Mulgrew reckons he still has plenty left in the tank after turning 36 in March.

The former Scotland and Celtic defender made 37 appearances — latterly impressing in the heart of midfield — as United secured European qualification and fourth place in the Premiership.

Influential: Mulgrew

He still has another year left on his contract and is destined to be a pivotal performer next term.

“I feel good. The only thing I do feel is that it takes me longer to recover,” Mulgrew continued. “So, in three-game weeks, I’m having to start the preparation — ice-baths, eating properly — straight away on Saturday to get ready for the Tuesday game. That’s hard.

“But for week-to-week games, I still feel good. I’m enjoying it. I’m loving it and I don’t want to look back and think: ‘I should have kept playing’.

“Once you stop, you can’t go back. I just hope when it is time to retire, I realise myself.”

