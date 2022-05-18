Dundee United ‘WILL lose’ Benjamin Siegrist this summer as Charlie Mulgrew jokes ‘I saw God’ during Ross County celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Benjamin Siegrist is set to leave Dundee United this summer, according to teammate Charlie Mulgrew.

The United No.1, who boasts 142 appearances for the Tangerines, is out of contract in the coming weeks.

Siegrist’s future will become clear imminently and, while boss Tam Courts has refused to rule out an extended stay at Tannadice, the Swiss stopper appears destined for the exit door.

Appearing on Open Goal’s ‘Keeping The Ball On The Ground’ show, Mulgrew touched upon United’s impending recruitment drive.

“We [United] will lose a few. We’ll lose big Benji [Siegrist], so we’ll need a keeper,” he confirmed.

“Hopefully we can keep Dylan Levitt, but I don’t know if we will because he is very good.”

When host, and former Dundee midfielder, Simon Ferry stated that he doesn’t reckon Levitt will return to Tannadice, Mulgrew added: “Neither do I, but I hope so.”

‘I saw God at the Golden Gates’

Mulgrew also discussed the pitch invasion which followed United’s dramatic 2-1 triumph over Ross County.

Nicky Clark struck in 89th-minute, sparking delirious Arabs to spill onto the pitch to join in the celebrations.

Kevin McDonald took a shoulder knock, while Tony Watt was unimpressed.

And Mulgrew joked that Clark’s winner almost proved to be last-gasp in more ways than one.

“I nearly took my last breath on Saturday — I thought I was gone,” he laughed.

“Nicky Clark scored and we all celebrated; jumped on top of him.

“The pile-on with the players is bad enough. Next thing, the fans come on top. Not one of them was under 18 stone! I was trying to get a breath.

“The panic…I was just elbowing folk as I got up. I thought I was gone — I saw God at the Golden Gates!”

‘Once you stop, you can’t go back’

Meanwhile, Mulgrew reckons he still has plenty left in the tank after turning 36 in March.

The former Scotland and Celtic defender made 37 appearances — latterly impressing in the heart of midfield — as United secured European qualification and fourth place in the Premiership.

He still has another year left on his contract and is destined to be a pivotal performer next term.

“I feel good. The only thing I do feel is that it takes me longer to recover,” Mulgrew continued. “So, in three-game weeks, I’m having to start the preparation — ice-baths, eating properly — straight away on Saturday to get ready for the Tuesday game. That’s hard.

“But for week-to-week games, I still feel good. I’m enjoying it. I’m loving it and I don’t want to look back and think: ‘I should have kept playing’.

“Once you stop, you can’t go back. I just hope when it is time to retire, I realise myself.”