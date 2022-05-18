Dundee United kids in steep learning curve as Scotland U17s succumb to five-star Portugal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Dundee United kids in steep learning curve as Scotland U17s succumb to five-star Portugal

By Alan Temple
May 18 2022, 9.30am Updated: May 18 2022, 1.13pm
Disappointment: MacLeod, right
Disappointment: MacLeod, right

Dundee United trio Craig Moore, Lewis O’Donnell and Rory MacLeod all featured as Scotland under-17s suffered a bruising 5-1 defeat against Portugal on Tuesday evening.

Tannadice midfielders Moore and O’Donnell both started in the Tartan teens’ Under-17 European Championship curtain-raiser in Israel.

However, Brian McLaughlin’s kids were ultimately outclassed by one of the tournament favourites.

Benfica starlet Ivan Lima opened the scoring before Jose Rodrigues doubled Portugal’s advantage. A Joao Veloso penalty made it 3-0 before half-hour mark.

João Veloso scores a penalty to make it 3-1

Although Scotland reduced arrears through Celtic youngster Magnus Mackenzie, further goals from Afonso Moreira and Rodrigo Ribeiro sealed the comprehensive victory.

MacLeod, United’s youngest-ever senior player, replaced his Tannadice teammate Moore after 77 minutes; scarce opportunity to make an impact.

Scotland must lift themselves for the remaining Group D fixtures: against Denmark (May 20) and Sweden (May 23).

