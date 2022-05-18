Dundee United kids in steep learning curve as Scotland U17s succumb to five-star Portugal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United trio Craig Moore, Lewis O’Donnell and Rory MacLeod all featured as Scotland under-17s suffered a bruising 5-1 defeat against Portugal on Tuesday evening.

Tannadice midfielders Moore and O’Donnell both started in the Tartan teens’ Under-17 European Championship curtain-raiser in Israel.

However, Brian McLaughlin’s kids were ultimately outclassed by one of the tournament favourites.

Benfica starlet Ivan Lima opened the scoring before Jose Rodrigues doubled Portugal’s advantage. A Joao Veloso penalty made it 3-0 before half-hour mark.

Although Scotland reduced arrears through Celtic youngster Magnus Mackenzie, further goals from Afonso Moreira and Rodrigo Ribeiro sealed the comprehensive victory.

MacLeod, United’s youngest-ever senior player, replaced his Tannadice teammate Moore after 77 minutes; scarce opportunity to make an impact.

Scotland must lift themselves for the remaining Group D fixtures: against Denmark (May 20) and Sweden (May 23).