Dundee United bid farewell to Benjamin Siegrist as summer departures confirmed – but talks ongoing with star duo

By Sean Hamilton
May 18 2022, 12.37pm Updated: May 18 2022, 1.59pm
Benjamin Siegrist's contract at Dundee United has come to an end
Benjamin Siegrist's contract at Dundee United has come to an end

Dundee United have confirmed Benjamin Siegrist’s departure from Tannadice.

The Swiss goalkeeper is one of 14 players bidding farewell to the Tangerines this week, along with Adrian Sporle, Marc McNulty, Kevin McDonald, Maxime Biamou, Flo Hoti, Nathan Cooney, Rhys Caves, Lennon Walker, Shaun Brown, Dom Naglick and Sam Lovie.

Star men Ian Harkes and Dylan Levitt’s agreements have also come to an end.

Talks with Harkes over extending his stay have been ongoing for some time – and will continue now United have secured European football.

Levitt, meanwhile, who bagged six goals for United from midfield last season, is set to return to Manchester United.

The arrival of new manager Erik Ten Haag could see the out of contract Welsh internationalist given the chance to win a new deal.

But Courier Sport understands a return to Tannadice next season remains a possibility, with United working hard behind the scenes to ensure they are in pole position for his signature.

Lewis Neilson, Finn Robson and Flynn Duffy are also locked in discussions with the Tangerines over extending their respective stays.

Tony Asghar tribute

United sporting director Tony Asghar said: “We’d like to place on record our gratitude to all players who are moving on.

“They have all played a part in the continuing success of the club in their own unique way both this season and in previous years.

“I believe Dundee United will also have left a positive impression on all these players too. They will always be welcomed back at Tannadice as we wish them all the best in their future careers elsewhere.

“I am continuing discussions with several players to prolong their stay at Tannadice and we hope to provide a further update on those negotiations soon.”

