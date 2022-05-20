Benjamin Siegrist shares goodbye message after ‘unforgettable’ Dundee United spell ends

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Benjamin Siegrist has bid farewell to Dundee United after four years at Tannadice.

The 30-year-old’s exit was confirmed on Wednesday with his current deal coming to an end in July.

Siegrist will leave the club alongside veteran midfielder Kevin McDonald, Adrian Sporle, Max Biamou and Florent Hoti.

‘Thank you Arabs’

Taking to social media for the first time since his departure was confirmed, he thanked the club and fans for making his time in Dundee so memorable.

On Instagram, Siegrist posted: “From Promotion, to securing Premiership status and finishing it off with a top four finish.

“Achieving European football, unbeaten in Dundee derbies, a pandemic, 100+ club appearances and so many more unforgettable memories.

“Thank you Arabs for your support week in, week out.

“Also grateful for my teammates, coaches and staff behind the scenes who helped me along the way.”

The former Swiss under-21 international joined the club in 2018 from FC Vaduz in his homeland.

Siegrist initially came in as understudy Matej Rakovan but soon cemented his place between the sticks, becoming first choice keeper.

He went on to make 135 appearances for United, from the Championship to helping secure European football with a fourth-placed Premiership finish this season.