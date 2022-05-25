Dundee United, St Johnstone, Montrose and East Fife named amongst founder members of new Scottish Women’s Premier League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United, St Johnstone, Montrose and East Fife’s women’s teams have been named amongst the 20 members of the new Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) set-up.

The fledgling body held its historic first AGM at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Wednesday, at which member clubs were split across two divisions and directors were appointed to the board.

Dundee United, winners of last season’s SWPL 2 title, formally took their place in the 2022/23 SWPL 1 division at the meeting.

But they are not the only Courier country representatives in the new league set-up, which will be administered for the first time by the SPFL.

St Johnstone, East Fife and Montrose (who won the SWF Championship North by 15 points last season) will all take part in the new SWPL 2.

Fiona McIntyre, interim managing director of the SWPL, commented: “This is an historic day for Scottish women’s football.

“I am delighted to welcome the first 20 clubs to the new league and to congratulate the first club-appointed directors on their election to the board of the SWPL.

“It is important to recognise all the hard work that has taken place to get us to this place. Scottish women’s football can now look forward with confidence as a result of that hard work, and the commitment of so many people over so many years.”

Full list of clubs

SWPL 1: Aberdeen FC, Celtic FC, Dundee United FC, Glasgow City FC, Glasgow Women FC, Hamilton Academicals FC, Heart of Midlothian FC, Hibernian FC, Motherwell FC, Partick Thistle FC, Rangers FC, Spartans FC.

SWPL 2: Boroughmuir Thistle FC, East Fife FC, Gartcairn FC, Kilmarnock FC, Montrose FC, Queens Park FC, St Johnstone FC, Stirling University FC.