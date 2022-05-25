Dundee United, St Johnstone, Montrose and East Fife named amongst founder members of new Scottish Women’s Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United, St Johnstone, Montrose and East Fife named amongst founder members of new Scottish Women’s Premier League

By Sean Hamilton
May 25 2022, 7.17pm Updated: May 25 2022, 7.25pm
United skipper and lifelong Dundee United fan Megan Burns lifts the trophy
Dundee United Women lift their league title at Tannadice

Dundee United, St Johnstone, Montrose and East Fife’s women’s teams have been named amongst the 20 members of the new Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) set-up.

The fledgling body held its historic first AGM at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Wednesday, at which member clubs were split across two divisions and directors were appointed to the board.

Dundee United, winners of last season’s SWPL 2 title, formally took their place in the 2022/23 SWPL 1 division at the meeting.

But they are not the only Courier country representatives in the new league set-up, which will be administered for the first time by the SPFL.

SWPL company secretary Molly Hyde (left) and interim managing director Fiona McIntyre (right) join SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster in celebrating the formal adoption of the new format of the women’s game in Scotland after the SWFL’s inaugural AGM at Hampden

St Johnstone, East Fife and Montrose (who won the SWF Championship North by 15 points last season) will all take part in the new SWPL 2.

Fiona McIntyre, interim managing director of the SWPL, commented: “This is an historic day for Scottish women’s football.

“I am delighted to welcome the first 20 clubs to the new league and to congratulate the first club-appointed directors on their election to the board of the SWPL.

“It is important to recognise all the hard work that has taken place to get us to this place. Scottish women’s football can now look forward with confidence as a result of that hard work, and the commitment of so many people over so many years.”

Full list of clubs

SWPL 1: Aberdeen FC, Celtic FC, Dundee United FC, Glasgow City FC, Glasgow Women FC, Hamilton Academicals FC, Heart of Midlothian FC, Hibernian FC, Motherwell FC, Partick Thistle FC, Rangers FC, Spartans FC.

SWPL 2: Boroughmuir Thistle FC, East Fife FC, Gartcairn FC, Kilmarnock FC, Montrose FC, Queens Park FC, St Johnstone FC, Stirling University FC.







