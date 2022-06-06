EXCLUSIVE: Adam Asghar doubles down on Dundee United kids challenge, talks ‘unwarranted’ Tam Courts stick and recalls Levante lessons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Asghar is adamant Dundee United’s talented teenagers must ‘keep up’ with soaring standards at Tannadice.

Asghar, who joined Tam Courts’ coaching staff at the start of the season following a successful stint in the United academy, beams with pride as he reflects on the 16 homegrown talents who featured for the senior side this term.

The club smashed its own record for youngest ever debutant twice, with Craig Moore starting against Rangers at the age of 16 before being usurped by Rory MacLeod two months later.

In Ross Graham, United have also produced a graduate who has enjoyed a sustained, concerted run in the side — as well as earning a Scotland under-21 call-up and nomination for Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year.

While United have made no secret of their plan to blood youngsters as part of a wider strategy for footballing and financial success, Asghar contends that no-one gets an opportunity unless they earn it.

And, as the Tangerines aim to build upon a fourth-place finish in the Premiership, that task is about to get even tougher.

“The headline of 16 academy graduates is great,” said Asghar.

“It’s something we are immensely proud of, but we also want them to play regularly and influence the team for a sustained period of time.

“Ross Graham is an example of that; sustainable first-team appearances. That is what we all want to see.

“As this club enjoys success and there is increased demand for better recruitment and higher calibre of player, the young players are going to have to keep up. That’s the challenge.”

Borderline arrogance

One suspects that is a challenge they will relish.

Perhaps the most noticeable thing about United’s generation of youngsters is the healthy swagger they possess.

From Moore’s fearless showing at Ibrox, to MacLeod rattling the post against Celtic, to Archie Meekison’s composure in possession; there is a health dose of bravado among the burgeoning group.

“You want them to know who they are, and express that,” Asghar continued.

“It makes them easier to coach and eases that path into the first-team.

“Confidence and borderline arrogance are key — as long as you are backing it up and making an impact. A lot of our young players have that.”

And their pathway is eased by familiar faces. Courts and Asghar both worked within the club’s academy, while another youth coach Andy Payne helps them on an individual basis when they make the step up.

“We are having the same conversations as we had in the under-18s,” continued Asghar. “Nothing changes. They know the standards we set. The players in the first-team will also set very high standards.

“That transition has been good but we aren’t pushing them any more or less than we would before. They’ve got to earn it and deserve it.

“But what they do know is that there’s a trust there.”

‘Inexperienced’ tag

All of which would ring rather hollow if United’s policy of mixing youth and experience had not paid dividends.

United are fresh from registering their highest Premiership finish since 2013/14 and will now participate in Europe for the first time in a decade.

Asghar is particularly content for Courts — who he has known since they were on the same coaching course in 2016 — following a summer of scepticism and scorn when he was named United boss.

“It is very hard to stay away from the Twitter backlash and I’m delighted for the gaffer,” Asghar continued. “I believe it (criticism) was totally unwarranted.

“He was a young manager embarking on his first opportunity to work in the Premiership and he just wanted the chance to do the job. And look at the job he’s done.

“I knew Foxy [Liam Fox] from afar and heard brilliant things about his coaching credentials. He had a background working with young players at Hearts and was at Livingston in the Premiership. He knows the league and has a great understanding of things.

“Our relationship as a coaching team has blossomed really well over the season.”

Asghar adds: “Inexperienced is a fair tag. I don’t think any of us would be afraid or ashamed to say that.

“Compared to more routine appointments in Scotland, that’s fair. But the advantage the gaffer and I had was being from within the club and understanding the club.”

No rest for the wicked

However, there will be little time for anyone at United to luxuriate in the achievements of last season.

“There are a lot of things we want to get better at next season,” added Asghar. “We’ve heard the fans’ views and we all want to develop the team and shape — while still fighting towards the top end of the league again.”

The sizeable challenge of being unseeded in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round also awaits and Asghar, who enjoyed a tantalising taste of continental competition as a player with Motherwell, is desperate to see the Tangerines make their mark.

“I was on the bench in the Uefa Cup when Motherwell played Levante [in 2012],” he recalled.

“They had played Panathinaikos in the Champions League qualifiers earlier that season. I was in the stand for that one at Fir Park and it was unbelievable. To see a club like Motherwell face a giant of European football was special.

“To sample that as a coach — and given Dundee United’s amazing European history — will be exciting for us all. You just want the players to soak it all up and, most of all, make an impact.”