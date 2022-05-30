Preston North End ‘eye up move’ for Benjamin Siegrist after Dundee United exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist could be set for a move to English Championship side Preston North End.

The 30-year-old stopper is a free agent after recently leaving Tannadice at the end of his contract.

Siegrist is reported to have attracted interest from Celtic and even Manchester United as a potential back up keeper.

However, according to the Sun, Preston boss Ryan Lowe is in talks with the Swiss keeper as a potential No.1 at Deepdale.

North End currently do not have a senior goalkeeper on their books and Lowe is said to be targeting up to three new keepers.

The highly-rated stopper made 145 appearances for the United, keeping 52 clean sheets in the process.

In his four years at Tannadice, he helped them gain promotion back to the top-flight before assisting in their push up the Premiership table.

Last season, he was a key part in the Tangerines’ fourth-place finish.

On his departure from United, he thanked the club and fans for ‘many unforgettable memories’ during his spell.