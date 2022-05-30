Preston North End ‘eye up move’ for Benjamin Siegrist after Dundee United exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Preston North End ‘eye up move’ for Benjamin Siegrist after Dundee United exit

By Scott Lorimer
May 30 2022, 10.47am Updated: May 30 2022, 11.20am
Benjamin Siegrist
Benjamin Siegrist

Former Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist could be set for a move to English Championship side Preston North End.

The 30-year-old stopper is a free agent after recently leaving Tannadice at the end of his contract.

Siegrist is reported to have attracted interest from Celtic and even Manchester United as a potential back up keeper.

However, according to the Sun, Preston boss Ryan Lowe is in talks with the Swiss keeper as a potential No.1 at Deepdale.

Benjamin Siegrist is reportedly wanted by Preston North End.

North End currently do not have a senior goalkeeper on their books and Lowe is said to be targeting up to three new keepers.

The highly-rated stopper made 145 appearances for the United, keeping 52 clean sheets in the process.

In his four years at Tannadice, he helped them gain promotion back to the top-flight before assisting in their push up the Premiership table.

Last season, he was a key part in the Tangerines’ fourth-place finish.

On his departure from United, he thanked the club and fans for ‘many unforgettable memories’ during his spell.

