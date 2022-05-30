Preston North End ‘eye up move’ for Benjamin Siegrist after Dundee United exit

Former Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist could be set for a move to English Championship side Preston North End.
The 30-year-old stopper is a free agent after recently leaving Tannadice at the end of his contract.
Siegrist is reported to have attracted interest from Celtic and even Manchester United as a potential back up keeper.
However, according to the Sun, Preston boss Ryan Lowe is in talks with the Swiss keeper as a potential No.1 at Deepdale.
North End currently do not have a senior goalkeeper on their books and Lowe is said to be targeting up to three new keepers.
The highly-rated stopper made 145 appearances for the United, keeping 52 clean sheets in the process.
In his four years at Tannadice, he helped them gain promotion back to the top-flight before assisting in their push up the Premiership table.
Last season, he was a key part in the Tangerines’ fourth-place finish.
On his departure from United, he thanked the club and fans for ‘many unforgettable memories’ during his spell.
