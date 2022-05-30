Dundee United star Kieran Freeman lands international call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United star Kieran Freeman lands international call

By Sean Hamilton
May 30 2022, 3.03pm Updated: May 31 2022, 9.10am
Kieran Freeman has been added to the Scotland under-21 squad
Dundee United star Kieran Freeman has been drafted into the Scotland under-21 squad for June’s Euro 2023 qualifiers.

Young Scots boss Scot Gemmill has turned to the 22-year-old after West Ham youngster Harrison Ashby pulled out.

Freeman – who is in his final year of eligibility for the under-21s – has had an impressive end to the season with United, helping the Tangerines secure European football for the first time in 10 years.

Kieran Freeman challenges Celtic’s James Forrest in this month’s 1-1 draw between Dundee United and the Hoops

He will join Tannadice teammates Ross Graham and Archie Meekison in Gemmill’s under-21 squad to face Belgium and Denmark in June.

The young Scots’ Euro 2023 qualification hopes dangle by the skinniest of threads.

With just two matches to go, they sit fourth in their five-team group, five points behind the second placed Danes and 14 points behind the unbeaten, table-topping Belgians.

Scotland under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill has called Dundee United star Kieran Freeman into his squad.

Under-21s boss Gemmill has previously expressed his admiration for Dundee United’s efforts in promoting young players to first team level under head coach Tam Courts.

The Tangerines have given 16 academy graduates top team minutes this season.

Gemmill said: “It… speaks well of the club and the manager [Tam Courts] – being brave enough to give young players the opportunity; having that mentality.

“They have been rewarded by some really top performances and I’m sure Dundee United are delighted with how the season has gone.”

