Dundee United star Kieran Freeman lands international call

Dundee United star Kieran Freeman has been drafted into the Scotland under-21 squad for June’s Euro 2023 qualifiers.

Young Scots boss Scot Gemmill has turned to the 22-year-old after West Ham youngster Harrison Ashby pulled out.

Freeman – who is in his final year of eligibility for the under-21s – has had an impressive end to the season with United, helping the Tangerines secure European football for the first time in 10 years.

He will join Tannadice teammates Ross Graham and Archie Meekison in Gemmill’s under-21 squad to face Belgium and Denmark in June.

The young Scots’ Euro 2023 qualification hopes dangle by the skinniest of threads.

With just two matches to go, they sit fourth in their five-team group, five points behind the second placed Danes and 14 points behind the unbeaten, table-topping Belgians.

Under-21s boss Gemmill has previously expressed his admiration for Dundee United’s efforts in promoting young players to first team level under head coach Tam Courts.

The Tangerines have given 16 academy graduates top team minutes this season.

Gemmill said: “It… speaks well of the club and the manager [Tam Courts] – being brave enough to give young players the opportunity; having that mentality.

“They have been rewarded by some really top performances and I’m sure Dundee United are delighted with how the season has gone.”