Kieran Freeman: Dundee United star lifts lid on Scotland under-21 joy after ‘massive’ season

By Sean Hamilton
May 31 2022, 5.05pm
A Scotland under-21 call-up has capped off a terrific season for Dundee United star Kieran Freeman

Kieran Freeman says being called up by Scotland under-21s is the perfect ending to a ‘massive’ campaign.

The Dundee United star has been drafted into young Scots boss Scot Gemmill’s squad for June’s European Championship qualifiers with Belgium and Denmark.

He will join fellow Tangerines Archie Meekison and Ross Graham in Gemmill’s group.

And the full-back, who has put years of teenage injury hell behind him this season to help United reach Europe, can’t wait to pull on a Scotland shirt.

“When I first came back to Scotland from Southampton my initial goal was to play football again,” Freeman told the Dundee United website.

“I was happy to get back out on the pitch and play at any level.

“But as soon as I got back playing I wanted more. I wanted to work my way back through the system at Dundee United and prove myself as a first team player.

Last year was a massive one for me. I feel that I established myself at the club and played over 30 games.

“I helped the club finish fourth and get into Europe and getting a Scotland under-21 call-up is the cherry on the cake for me.”

June’s qualifiers are the last games for which Freeman, who turned 22 in March, is eligible at under-21 level.

That has made the call-up extra special for the United star, who last played for his country at under-16 level in 2014.

He explained: “I’m really excited at the prospect of playing for Scotland under-21s.

Kieran Freeman, pictured here in action for United against Aberdeen, can’t wait to join up with Scotland’s under-21s

“I don’t care if these are the last two games I can play for my country at this level. I want a taste of it.

“I’ve never been to Belgium or Denmark before so that, in itself, will be a good experience for me.

“I’m no stranger to international level and I already know about 90 per cent of the boys in the squad.

“My injury prevented me from getting back to this level until now but as soon as I got the call I was ready to fly back.

“I’ve had a break, I feel refreshed and I am ready to go.”

