Manchester United extend Dylan Levitt contract after Welsh star shines with Dundee United

Manchester United have extended Dylan Levitt’s stay at Old Trafford following his star turn at Dundee United.

The Welsh internationalist was set to be out of contract this summer but the Red Devils have reportedly activated an option for a one-year extension.

Levitt was Dundee United’s star man last season, with a series of composed midfield performances helping the Tangerines qualify for Europe for the first time in 10 years.

The Tannadice club hope to bring Levitt back for the coming campaign – and have held preliminary discussions aimed at putting themselves in pole position for his signature, should a deal become possible.

The decision now rests with Manchester United, who may now opt to keep him at Old Trafford.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, the 21-year-old – who put in a stunning showing for Wales in their Nations League defeat to Poland on Wednesday – may yet be sent out for a further loan stint.

Breaking into the Old Trafford first team under new manager Erik Ten Haag will pose a significant challenge for Levitt.

Given the midfielder’s need for first team football to fuel his international push, the prospect of another loan stint is likely to be appealing if Ten Haag sees no place for him around his top team.

However, Levitt has been at Manchester United since the age of just eight – and will initially be focused on impressing the club’s new boss.