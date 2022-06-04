Archie Meekison believes Scotland trip is perfect warm-up for Dundee United European adventure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Archie Meekison believes his Scotland U/21 call-up will stand him in good stead for Dundee United’s European adventure.

The 20-year-old could earn his first cap on Sunday against Belgium or against Denmark next Friday in the young Scots’ final Euro 2023 qualifiers.

Scot Gemmill’s team have the faintest of qualification hopes, with the Belgians unbeaten and the Danes five points ahead with a game in hand.

Meekison is relishing the chance of playing against such tough opponents.

Perfect prep for United in Europe

And he believes the double-header will be a valuable experience for him and his United teammates, Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman, before they set off for the Tangerines’ first European trip in 10 years.

“These games will stand me in good stead for the games in Europe with United, 100 percent,” he said.

“Playing in different countries is not something I’ve done a lot of, especially at this level.

“It’ll definitely help me in terms of next season regardless of what tie we get with United, if it’s the other end of the world or closer to home.

“It’s something we will need to deal with and this will give me more experience going in to the games.”

Follow in footsteps of Robertson, Gauld and Armstrong?

Meekison is one of a number of players to have been given an opportunity to shine for United.

The playmaker featured in the majority of the side’s final five games in the Premiership as they cemented fourth place.

The Tannadice side have a proven track record of producing and developing youngsters who have gone on to play at the highest levels.

Asked if the current crop of youngsters can emulate the class of 2014, featuring Andrew Robertson, Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Gauld, he said the sky is the limit.

“They did not too bad, so no pressure!” Meekison joked. “I’m just looking forward to seeing where we can get to.

“You have to aim high. If you are not aiming as high as you can, to play with the best teams in the top competitions, then you shouldn’t be involved in football.

“Ultimately, I am at the stage where I need to take it game by game, week by week, and see what I can do.”