Tam Courts spells out MAJOR new challenge facing Dundee United kids as Tannadice boss makes ‘five or six signings’ pledge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts has thrown down the gauntlet to his young stars as competition for places heats up at Dundee United.

The Tannadice boss was not afraid to give youth a chance last season as his side finished fourth in the Premiership and secured a place in Europe.

The likes of 16-year-old Rory MacLeod, Ross Graham (21), Archie Meekison (20), Lewis Neilson (19), Chris Mochrie (19) and Mathew Cudjoe (18) were all given opportunities to shine.

Courts is determined United will push on once more next season and hopes to add up to six new players to his squad.

So he has challenged his young players to make a “strong statement” when they return after their summer break.

The 40-year-old said: “I think the amount of game time we have given to young players has allowed us to check what they are all about in different environments, different games and times of the season.

“The challenge for them in the close season is to go away to obviously rest and recover but also use that time to come back and send a strong statement because we have been quite honest – we are going to make five or six signings this summer.

“There is going to be real, healthy competition.

“We finished in the top six in a European place but this is not a club that is going to allow itself to rest on its laurels – we need to push on.

“So while there have been opportunities for young players and it has been great to give them that, the key thing for us now collectively is to move on together and get better.”

Courts made a big impact last season in what was his first senior managerial post.

However, despite everything he achieved, he believes the next campaign will be even more enjoyable for him and the club.

Courts added: “I think when I took this job, I knew the season was going to have a lot of challenges in terms of how we evolved the squad, how to shape the squad, how to give young players opportunities.

“I always felt the season after was going to be the one that was more enjoyable.

“It has been well documented that I have an affinity with the club.

“I have been here a long time because I worked with the academy and I am just excited to keep building on what we have done next year.”