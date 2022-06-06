Tam Courts spells out MAJOR new challenge facing Dundee United kids as Tannadice boss makes ‘five or six signings’ pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts spells out MAJOR new challenge facing Dundee United kids as Tannadice boss makes ‘five or six signings’ pledge

By Neil Robertson
June 6 2022, 7.30am
Planning: Dundee United boss Tam Courts
Planning: Dundee United boss Tam Courts

Tam Courts has thrown down the gauntlet to his young stars as competition for places heats up at Dundee United.

The Tannadice boss was not afraid to give youth a chance last season as his side finished fourth in the Premiership and secured a place in Europe.

The likes of 16-year-old Rory MacLeod, Ross Graham (21), Archie Meekison (20), Lewis Neilson (19), Chris Mochrie (19) and Mathew Cudjoe (18) were all given opportunities to shine.

Courts is determined United will push on once more next season and hopes to add up to six new players to his squad.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts has big plans for next season

So he has challenged his young players to make a “strong statement” when they return after their summer break.

The 40-year-old said: “I think the amount of game time we have given to young players has allowed us to check what they are all about in different environments, different games and times of the season.

“The challenge for them in the close season is to go away to obviously rest and recover but also use that time to come back and send a strong statement because we have been quite honest – we are going to make five or six signings this summer.

“There is going to be real, healthy competition.

We finished in the top six in a European place but this is not a club that is going to allow itself to rest on its laurels – we need to push on.

“So while there have been opportunities for young players and it has been great to give them that, the key thing for us now collectively is to move on together and get better.”

Tam Courts poses for pictures with young Dundee United fans

Courts made a big impact last season in what was his first senior managerial post.

However, despite everything he achieved, he believes the next campaign will be even more enjoyable for him and the club.

Courts added: “I think when I took this job, I knew the season was going to have a lot of challenges in terms of how we evolved the squad, how to shape the squad, how to give young players opportunities.

“I always felt the season after was going to be the one that was more enjoyable.

“It has been well documented that I have an affinity with the club.

“I have been here a long time because I worked with the academy and I am just excited to keep building on what we have done next year.”

Charlie Mulgrew: Europe-bound Dundee United star vows to hang up boots the minute he loses ‘hunger to win’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]