LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s young stars will come back better players for Scotland U/21 experience – I should know

By Lee Wilkie
June 7 2022, 8.30am Updated: June 7 2022, 12.34pm
Dundee United's Kieran Freeman could make his Scotland under-21 debut.
Dundee United's Kieran Freeman made his Scotland U/21 debut over the weekend.

Things may be quiet at Dundee United right now but there’s still plenty of things to be happy about at Tannadice.

A huge positive over the weekend was United youngsters making up 50% of a Scotland U/21 backline that kept a clean sheet away in Belgium.

That shouldn’t be underestimated.

Belgium have shown over the past few years how strong their youth set-up is and their performances across Euros qualifying showed just that.

Taking them on and coming away with a good result will be a huge confidence boost for Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman.

Ross Graham on Scotland duty previously
Ross Graham on Scotland duty.

Freeman

Graham has been going great guns since he returned from loan at Dunfermline but I’m especially pleased for Freeman.

You always consider him to be a bit older because he’s already had so much happen in his career.

He’s been a regular all season and it’s a real positive to see him finish the season with a call-up.

A Scotland under-21 debut has capped off a terrific season for Dundee United star Kieran Freeman.

My involvements with the U/21s were massively important to me.

I was just coming through at Dundee but suddenly you are into completely different training, a different style of football and up against some really top players.

It improved me so much.

Hopefully, we see the pair back in action – and Archie Meekison – against Denmark later this week and they kick on even more.

Tam Courts spells out MAJOR new challenge facing Dundee United kids as Tannadice boss makes ‘five or six signings’ pledge

