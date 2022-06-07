LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s young stars will come back better players for Scotland U/21 experience – I should know

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Things may be quiet at Dundee United right now but there’s still plenty of things to be happy about at Tannadice.

A huge positive over the weekend was United youngsters making up 50% of a Scotland U/21 backline that kept a clean sheet away in Belgium.

That shouldn’t be underestimated.

Belgium have shown over the past few years how strong their youth set-up is and their performances across Euros qualifying showed just that.

Taking them on and coming away with a good result will be a huge confidence boost for Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman.

Freeman

Graham has been going great guns since he returned from loan at Dunfermline but I’m especially pleased for Freeman.

You always consider him to be a bit older because he’s already had so much happen in his career.

He’s been a regular all season and it’s a real positive to see him finish the season with a call-up.

My involvements with the U/21s were massively important to me.

I was just coming through at Dundee but suddenly you are into completely different training, a different style of football and up against some really top players.

It improved me so much.

Hopefully, we see the pair back in action – and Archie Meekison – against Denmark later this week and they kick on even more.