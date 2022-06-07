Hearts linked with swoop for Dundee United kid Lewis Neilson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts have been linked with a move for Dundee United starlet Lewis Neilson.

The Tangerines have been in negotiations with the out-of-contract 19-year-old over a new deal for several weeks.

But, according to a report in the Edinburgh Evening News, the Jam Tarts have also held talks with Neilson over a summer switch to Tynecastle.

The defender made 10 appearances for United last season, and spoke in December of his desire to make 2022 a “big year” in his fledgling career.

Courier Sport understands the Tangerines believe Neilson, who has previously been linked with Leicester City, can fulfil his immediate ambitions at Tannadice.

However, the talented teen – who has featured for Scotland at under-16 and under-17 level – is free to speak to other clubs.

As a result, United may face a fight to keep him should a suitably enticing offer come his way.