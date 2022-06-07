Hearts set to sign Lewis Neilson from Dundee United, sparking battle over compensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts set to sign Lewis Neilson from Dundee United, sparking battle over compensation

By Sean Hamilton
June 7 2022, 2.13pm Updated: June 7 2022, 6.43pm
Lewis Neilson, who is leaving Dundee United
Lewis Neilson is leaving Dundee United

Lewis Neilson is leaving Dundee United after rejecting the offer of a new contract.

The Tangerines have been in new deal talks with the 19-year old and his representatives for the last eight months – and made their final offer in February.

However, the youngster has now said no and will leave the club.

Rangers' Fashion Sakala is challenged by Lewis Neilson during Dundee United's May clash with Rangers at Ibrox
Rangers’ Fashion Sakala is challenged by Lewis Neilson during Dundee United’s May clash with Rangers at Ibrox

He is set to sign for Hearts after holding talks with the Tynecastle outfit, who are managed by ex-United boss Robbie Neilson.

The young defender has been at Tannadice since the age of 10 – and made 10 first team appearances last season.

Since Dundee United made him the offer of a new contract, the Tangerines are firm in their belief they will be due training compensation from his next club.

Courier Sport understands the Tangerines expect this amount to be significant, given their years-long commitment to Neilson’s development and his ascent to the first team.

However, Hearts appear to believe they will land the teenager for free.

In support of their position, news reports have cited a supposed failure by the Tangerines to protect their right to compensation when offering Neilson a new deal.

With no agreement likely between the clubs, a financial battle looks set to develop over the coming days, weeks and possibly months.

In a statement released via United’s website, sporting director Tony Asghar said: “We have been in discussions with Lewis Neilson and his representatives since September and made him a concrete contract offer in February.

“These discussions were ongoing until Lewis rejected our final offer this week. He will now be leaving the club.

“Lewis was with us for almost a decade and progressed through our academy to make the breakthrough into the first team over the last two seasons.

“We wish him the very best in the next stage of his career.”

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Asghar doubles down on Dundee United kids challenge, talks ‘unwarranted’ Tam Courts stick and recalls Levante lessons

