Hearts set to sign Lewis Neilson from Dundee United, sparking battle over compensation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Neilson is leaving Dundee United after rejecting the offer of a new contract.

The Tangerines have been in new deal talks with the 19-year old and his representatives for the last eight months – and made their final offer in February.

However, the youngster has now said no and will leave the club.

He is set to sign for Hearts after holding talks with the Tynecastle outfit, who are managed by ex-United boss Robbie Neilson.

The young defender has been at Tannadice since the age of 10 – and made 10 first team appearances last season.

Since Dundee United made him the offer of a new contract, the Tangerines are firm in their belief they will be due training compensation from his next club.

Courier Sport understands the Tangerines expect this amount to be significant, given their years-long commitment to Neilson’s development and his ascent to the first team.

We can confirm defender Lewis Neilson will depart for pastures new as his contract with the club comes to an end We'd like to extend our best wishes to Lewis for the future Full story ⤵️ | #UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) June 7, 2022

However, Hearts appear to believe they will land the teenager for free.

In support of their position, news reports have cited a supposed failure by the Tangerines to protect their right to compensation when offering Neilson a new deal.

With no agreement likely between the clubs, a financial battle looks set to develop over the coming days, weeks and possibly months.

In a statement released via United’s website, sporting director Tony Asghar said: “We have been in discussions with Lewis Neilson and his representatives since September and made him a concrete contract offer in February.

“These discussions were ongoing until Lewis rejected our final offer this week. He will now be leaving the club.

“Lewis was with us for almost a decade and progressed through our academy to make the breakthrough into the first team over the last two seasons.

“We wish him the very best in the next stage of his career.”