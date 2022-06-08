Dundee United set to host bumper Sunderland support as pre-season schedule released

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have revealed home and away clashes against English opposition in pre-season.

The Tangerines will welcome Sunderland to Tannadice on Saturday, July 16 before travelling to take on Fleetwood Town on Saturday, July 23.

Alex Neil’s Black Cats are celebrating promotion back to the Championship after a four-year exodus in League One – and are likely to be backed by huge numbers of travelling supporters.

United anticipate around 4,000 Sunderland fans could make the four-hour trip to Dundee.

The following weekend, Tam Courts will be shaking hands with another familiar opposition manager when he takes his Tangerines south to face Fleetwood Town.

Celtic legend Scott Brown took charge of the League Two side this summer and has already added St Johnstone hero Shaun Rooney to his squad.

Fleetwood is located just north of Blackpool in Lancashire – and United fans are likely to travel in good numbers to catch a glimpse of their side in action ahead of the Premiership kick-off on July 30.

With United’s first European clash set to go ahead on August 4, the club also plan to play a pair of closed door games this summer and are in the final stages of planning a foreign pre-season training camp.

Dundee United Sporting Director Tony Asghar said: “We’re delighted with the pre-season plans we have put in place.

“The fixtures we have arranged will help us get the team in the best possible condition ahead of what promises to be an exciting season.

‘Glamour’

“There will also be a bit of glamour with the visit of Sunderland to Tannadice, along with an exciting away day.

“Sunderland are celebrating their return to the Championship and we anticipate there will be a big crowd at Tannadice for that match.

“We also believe we have chosen a great away day for our supporters. They have backed us in numbers on the road this year and we hope to see many of them down in Fleetwood to create another great atmosphere.”

Ticket details for both clashes will be released soon.