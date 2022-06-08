Dundee United set to host bumper Sunderland support as pre-season schedule released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United set to host bumper Sunderland support as pre-season schedule released

By Sean Hamilton
June 8 2022, 12.07pm Updated: June 8 2022, 3.02pm
Sunderland fans (pictured here at Wembley last month as their side won promotion to the Championship) are set to descend on Dundee United's Tannadice Park
Sunderland fans (pictured here at Wembley last month as their side won promotion to the Championship) are set to descend on Dundee United's Tannadice Park

Dundee United have revealed home and away clashes against English opposition in pre-season.

The Tangerines will welcome Sunderland to Tannadice on Saturday, July 16 before travelling to take on Fleetwood Town on Saturday, July 23.

Alex Neil’s Black Cats are celebrating promotion back to the Championship after a four-year exodus in League One – and are likely to be backed by huge numbers of travelling supporters.

Alex Neil and his Sunderland players celebrate League One play-off win over Wycombe Wanderers.
Manager Alex Neil will bring League One play-off winners Sunderland to Tannadice to face Dundee United.

United anticipate around 4,000 Sunderland fans could make the four-hour trip to Dundee.

The following weekend, Tam Courts will be shaking hands with another familiar opposition manager when he takes his Tangerines south to face Fleetwood Town.

Celtic legend Scott Brown took charge of the League Two side this summer and has already added St Johnstone hero Shaun Rooney to his squad.

Fleetwood is located just north of Blackpool in Lancashire – and United fans are likely to travel in good numbers to catch a glimpse of their side in action ahead of the Premiership kick-off on July 30.

Dundee United will provide a pre-season test for Fleetwood boss Scott Brown.
Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown.

With United’s first European clash set to go ahead on August 4, the club also plan to play a pair of closed door games this summer and are in the final stages of planning a foreign pre-season training camp.

Dundee United Sporting Director Tony Asghar said: “We’re delighted with the pre-season plans we have put in place.

“The fixtures we have arranged will help us get the team in the best possible condition ahead of what promises to be an exciting season.

‘Glamour’

“There will also be a bit of glamour with the visit of Sunderland to Tannadice, along with an exciting away day.

“Sunderland are celebrating their return to the Championship and we anticipate there will be a big crowd at Tannadice for that match.

“We also believe we have chosen a great away day for our supporters. They have backed us in numbers on the road this year and we hope to see many of them down in Fleetwood to create another great atmosphere.”

Ticket details for both clashes will be released soon.

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Asghar vows he will NEVER manage Dundee United while dad Tony Asghar is at Tannadice

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]