Dundee United hand first professional contracts to 5 new academy graduates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have rewarded five new academy starlets with professional contracts.

Alan Domeracki and Greg Petrie join the club on a full-time basis after graduating through the Scottish FA Performance School programme at Dundee’s St John’s RC High School.

Keir Bertie and Samuel Cleall-Harding have signed after completing two years with United’s new flagship academy programme at the city’s Baldragon Academy.

Liam Trotter, of McLaren High School in Callander, is the fifth new youngster to put pen to paper at Tannadice, having broken into the club’s under-18 squad over the last 18 months.

Five of our @DUFCAcademy stars have put pen to paper on their first professional contracts at the club ✍️ 🦁 Alan Domeracki, Liam Trotter, Greg Petrie, Samuel Cleall-Harding and Keir Bertie will all continue their journeys with the #YoungTerrors Read more 👇 | #UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) June 8, 2022

They are the latest group from the club’s 2006 age group to sign full-time with United, following team-mates Sean Borland and Rory MacLeod – who became the Tangerines’ youngest-ever player last season after featuring against Motherwell at just 16 years and six days old.

The newly signed quintet will continue their development with the club’s under-18 side.

United’s academy director Andy Goldie said: “We are delighted to reward the five boys with their first career milestones and the next step in their academy journey.

“Last year’s under-18s earned tremendous success, with five of the squad involved with the first team.

“But it is important to recognise why these opportunities were rewarded and understand they are not guaranteed.

“The five boys have made significant progress over the past year, all breaking into last season’s under-18s squad and will need to build on that momentum if they are to maximise the opportunity of full-time football.”

He added: “As well as recognising the accomplishments of the boys, it’s also a rewarding moment for the academy staff who work tirelessly to support and service our young players day-in, day-out.

“Although the player will always determine his own success, all academy staff play their small part along the way and they deserve recognition for their contributions.”