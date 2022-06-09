EXCLUSIVE: Ian Harkes set to sign extended Dundee United deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Harkes is set to sign an extended contract with Dundee United.

Courier Sport can reveal months-long negotiations between player and club have now proved fruitful – and the midfielder is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year extension by the weekend.

Harkes (27) notched four goals in 37 appearances last season as United secured a fourth placed Premiership finish and a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

The lure of European football with the Tangerines has proved too strong to walk away from – and Harkes will now be part of the first United squad to face continental opposition for 10 years.

Harkes has grown into a key player at Tannadice since arriving in January 2019 from MLS outfit DC United.

The American revealed upon signing that his Dundee-born grandfather was a boyhood United fan, instantly endearing himself to supporters.

In the years since, his growth on the park has ensured his position as a Tannadice fans’ favourite.

His continued presence with United will be a bonus for whoever is in charge of the first team next season, whether Rijeka target Tam Courts or a new face.