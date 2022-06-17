Dundee United 2022/23 Premiership fixtures in full as Tangerines head west for season opener

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United will kick off their 2022/23 Premiership campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Kilmarnock.

The Tangerines then welcome Livingston to Tannadice for their opening home fixture of the season before a tough test at Tynecastle against Hearts.

United host Celtic on August 27, while they visit Rangers on September 17.

With no Dundee derby due to the Dark Blues’ relegation to the Championship, the traditional New Year fixture slot is taken up with an away game against St Johnstone.

The Premiership will take a five-week hiatus from November 12 due to the World Cup in Qatar.

United’s final match before the split is at home to Livi.

United hope to name Jack Ross as Tam Courts’ successor in the Terrors hot-seat in the coming days and, should he take the role, the former Hibernian manager now knows how his calendar will shape up.

Dundee United‘s Premiership fixtures

July 30: Kilmarnock (A)

August 6: Livingston (H)

August 13: Hearts (A)

August 20: St Mirren (H)

August 27: Celtic (H)

September 3: Motherwell (A)

September 10: Hibs (H)

September 17: Rangers (A)

October 1: St Johnstone (H)

October 8: Aberdeen (H)

October 15: Ross County (A)

October 22: St Mirren (A)

October 29: Motherwell (H)

November 5: Celtic (A)

November 9: Kilmarnock (H)

November 12: Aberdeen (A)

December 17: Livingston (A)

December 24: Hearts (H)

December 28: Ross County (H)

January 2: St Johnstone (A)

January 7: Rangers (H)

January 14: Hibs (A)

January 28: Celtic (H)

February 1: Kilmarnock (A)

February 4: Hearts (A)

February 18: St Johnstone (H)

February 25: Ross County (A)

March 4: Aberdeen (H)

March 18: St Mirren (H)

April 1: Rangers (A)

April 8: Hibs (H)

April 15: Motherwell (A)

April 22: Livingston (H)