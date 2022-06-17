Dundee United 2022/23 Premiership fixtures in full as Tangerines head west for season opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United 2022/23 Premiership fixtures in full as Tangerines head west for season opener

By Alan Temple
June 17 2022, 9.00am Updated: June 17 2022, 9.23am
United celebrate in front of a packed stand at Tannadice
United celebrate in front of a packed stand at Tannadice

Dundee United will kick off their 2022/23 Premiership campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Kilmarnock.

The Tangerines then welcome Livingston to Tannadice for their opening home fixture of the season before a tough test at Tynecastle against Hearts.

United host Celtic on August 27, while they visit Rangers on September 17.

With no Dundee derby due to the Dark Blues’ relegation to the Championship, the traditional New Year fixture slot is taken up with an away game against St Johnstone.

The Premiership will take a five-week hiatus from November 12 due to the World Cup in Qatar.

United’s final match before the split is at home to Livi.

Dundee United will face Rangers on Saturday bidding to emulate their win earlier in the season

United hope to name Jack Ross as Tam Courts’ successor in the Terrors hot-seat in the coming days and, should he take the role, the former Hibernian manager now knows how his calendar will shape up.

Dundee United‘s Premiership fixtures

July 30: Kilmarnock (A)

August 6: Livingston (H)

August 13: Hearts (A)

August 20: St Mirren (H)

August 27: Celtic (H)

September 3: Motherwell (A)

September 10: Hibs (H)

September 17: Rangers (A)

October 1: St Johnstone (H)

October 8: Aberdeen (H)

October 15: Ross County (A)

October 22: St Mirren (A)

October 29: Motherwell (H)

November 5: Celtic (A)

November 9: Kilmarnock (H)

November 12: Aberdeen (A)

December 17: Livingston (A)

December 24: Hearts (H)

December 28: Ross County (H)

January 2: St Johnstone (A)

January 7: Rangers (H)

January 14: Hibs (A)

January 28: Celtic (H)

February 1: Kilmarnock (A)

February 4: Hearts (A)

February 18: St Johnstone (H)

February 25: Ross County (A)

March 4: Aberdeen (H)

March 18: St Mirren (H)

April 1: Rangers (A)

April 8: Hibs (H)

April 15: Motherwell (A)

April 22: Livingston (H)

4 major challenges awaiting new Dundee United boss as Jack Ross talks continue

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]