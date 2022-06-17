Tam Courts reveals surprise Honved connection as former Dundee United boss cites ‘good time’ for Hungary move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts reveals surprise Honved connection as former Dundee United boss cites ‘good time’ for Hungary move

By Alan Temple
June 17 2022, 11.00am
Hungarian adventure: Courts
Hungarian adventure: Courts

Tam Courts has revealed that Budapest Honved were the first team he EVER watched live as the former Dundee United boss opened up on his shock switch to Hungary.

Courts, 40, was a fresh-faced kid in the crowd when Celtic dispatched the visitors 4-0 at Parkhead in 1988.

And while that was a night to forget for the 14-time champions of Hungary – the club that brought through Ferenc Puskas — Courts is adamant he is acutely aware of the weight of history as he seeks to revive their fortunes.

Honved finished 10th in the top-flight last season and the ex-Tangerines gaffer will be charged with addressing that malaise.

“The most appealing thing to me in Honved is the huge history of the club — and the opportunity to take my share of that development,” Courts told the club’s official website.

“I am very excited because I know exactly what football means here.

“In fact, Honved was the first professional team I saw played live when they played against Celtic in Glasgow in the late eighties!

“We have a great training centre, a beautiful stadium and I see plenty of potential in this club.

“I can see the desire in everyone to make the team perform better. There are clearly very talented people working here and, if we can achieve unity between the players and the staff, we are looking forward to a good period on the pitch.”

Tangerine connection

Courts officially departed Tannadice ‘by mutual consent’ on Tuesday, having entered into talks with Croatian side Rijeka.

Despite that move falling through, he swiftly penned a two-year contract with Honved — where he links up with sporting director Chris Docherty, a former United colleague.

Indeed, Docherty succeeded Courts as United’s head of tactical performance last summer.

Courts, left, with Chris Docherty (Pic: Budapest Honved FC)

The assumption that Chris was a big factor didn’t come from thin air,” continued Courts. “We worked closely at Dundee United.

“The two clubs are similar in many ways — both have great traditions and, like Dundee United, the role of the academy in the club model is extremely important at Honved.

“After working well with Chris at Dundee United, we want to transfer our experience and philosophy to Hungary and we will do our best to make our work a success.”

‘Time to experience something new’

And Courts, who guided United to European qualification in his sole campaign in charge of the Terrors, has no qualms about bucking a trend and becoming a rare Scottish head coach abroad.

“It’s a great challenge, for sure,” he added.

“In general, Scottish coaches and players don’t move as much as those of other nationalities

“I don’t know why. Maybe because we live on an island? From my point of view, I’m 40 years old and I have a successful season behind me. This is a good time to experience something new.”

Courts will meet his new squad today (Friday) and oversee his first training session on Monday.

