Paul Sturrock offers health update as Dundee United icon selects his best EVER team

By Alan Temple
June 18 2022, 5.33pm
Legendary: Paul Sturrock
Paul Sturrock has revealed he is ‘feeling good’ as the Dundee United icon continues to live with the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

Sturrock, 65, announced in July 2008 that he was suffering from the illness. However, the initial diagnosis dates back further.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, ‘Luggy’ acknowledged the degenerative nature of the condition but continues to enjoy outdoor social pursuits — and was sharp as a tack as he reflected on a storied career.

“I’ve taken up fishing, cooking and golf. I’m a social beast and enjoy myself with people,” said the former United player, coach and manager.

“Twenty-two years I’ve had it [Parkinson’s] and it’s getting slowly worse but you’ve got to be positive.

“That’s the most important thing.

“I get shakes now and then but I’m feeling good.”

Sturrock, left, and legendary United keeper Hamish McAlpine as Sturrock was inducted into Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2019

As part of a varied interview, Sturrock picked his best ever starting XI from ex-teammates he played alongside for United and Scotland, with a host of the Tangerines’ legendary league-winning side of 1983 making the cut.

His team was: Hamish McAlpine, Danny McGrain, David Narey, Paul Hegarty, Maurice Malpas, Gordon Strachan, Graeme Souness, Jim McInally, Eamonn Bannon, Kenny Dalglish, Andy Gray.

Ahead of his time

And reflecting upon that famous title triumph, Sturrock accentuated the importance of Jim McLean’s forward-thinking methods and the unparalleled understanding between a tight-knit squad.

“Jim [McLean] worked so hard with a small squad and steamrolled these things into our minds,” added Sturrock. “There were goals we scored every week that were near-enough the same style of goal.

“That’s because we knew where our partner was the pitch. It became routine. We beat Kilmarnock 7-0 twice!

“Jim left a stamp on everybody. Every player had respect for him. A lot didn’t like him but they respected him.

“We had sprint training, weight training, dieticians and a psychologist before anyone else.

“To be the first [United] team to win the league was an incredible thing because Aberdeen were such a decent standard.”

European heartbreak

Domestically, Sturrock also lifted the League Cup on two occasions.

The Terrors shone on the continent, reaching the 1986/87 UEFA Cup final and, prior to that, the 1983/84 European Cup semi-final. The latter — a contentious defeat to Roma mired in match-fixing allegations — still irks Sturrock, as it does so many Arabs.

Sturrock in action, winning one of his 20 caps

“We were going to be playing Liverpool [in the final],” recalled Sturrock. “I sent a letter to [Michel] Platini about 10 years ago trying to emphasise that something had been wrong. Because there was something going on. The club told us that.

“I was really annoyed about that for a long time. That was a big disappointment but getting to the semi-final of what’s now the Champions League is fantastic.”

One of Scottish football’s great one-club men, Sturrock would ultimately make 575 appearances for United.

Sturrock added: “Every time someone came in for me, I was told about it and he [Jim McLean] would bump my wages up a bit! But he was adamant I wasn’t going anywhere.

“But I didn’t feel any desire to leave. All the players were my mates. We would go golfing and every Saturday night, six or seven of us would take the wives out.

“I was the social convener for parties and barbecues.”

Walking away

Inevitably, Sturrock’s coaching career brought him back to Tannadice as manager in 1998 following five years at St Johnstone, again working under McLean who had transitioned to the chairmanship.

Sturrock resigned from the role in 2000.

He continued: “I wasn’t getting the backing to mould the team and I walked out.

“Jim was helpful and didn’t push me one way or the other. Sometimes people would tell me something and I knew it had come from wee Jim but he never let it be seen.

“He would ask me questions and it was difficult for him. He was still a manager in his mind.”

