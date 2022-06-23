Tony Asghar ‘very confident’ of Lewis Neilson fee as Dundee United chief counters bullish Hearts claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Asghar ‘very confident’ of Lewis Neilson fee as Dundee United chief counters bullish Hearts claims

By Alan Temple
June 23 2022, 7.00am Updated: June 23 2022, 1.29pm
Tony Asghar addressed the media at Jack Ross' unveiling on Wednesday
Tony Asghar insists he is ‘very confident’ Dundee United will receive a fee from Hearts following Lewis Neilson’s switch to Tynecastle.

The Tangerines sporting director also revealed that the matter is likely to be resolved at a tribunal, with the respective clubs steadfast in their stances.

Neilson, 19, spent nine years on the books at Tannadice, making 19 senior appearances including 10 outings last term.

That would ordinarily be worth a six-figure sum in the form of development compensation.

However, some reports have cited a supposed failure by United to protect their right to recompense.

Indeed, Hearts doubled down on that stance while unveiling Neilson, with Asghar’s Jambos counterpart, Joe Savage, beaming: “We were interested in Lewis as soon as we heard there was a chance he might not renew his contract at Dundee United.

Lewis Neilson, who is leaving Dundee United
“To get him on a free transfer is great business from our perspective. We’re overwhelmed by it, to be honest.”

Asghar, however, is similarly bullish in his own assertion that United are due cash for the youngster.

With the rivals at a stalemate, it is likely to come down to an SPFL tribunal to make a judgement.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Lewis Neilson,” said Asghar.

“We have a case that I assume will next go to tribunal. We feel that we’re due compensation as a football club.

“That’s with our legal team and the SPFL at present.”

Asked whether he is confident United would emerge victorious from any hearing, he responded: “Very confident.”

‘Delight’

Discussing the youngster’s arrival, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson stated: “Lewis is someone I’ve known for a while as he was coming through the ranks at Dundee United when I was manager there.

“Even back then you could see his potential and he’s continued to improve, so I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring him to Hearts.”

