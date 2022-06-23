Tony Asghar ‘very confident’ of Lewis Neilson fee as Dundee United chief counters bullish Hearts claims

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Asghar insists he is ‘very confident’ Dundee United will receive a fee from Hearts following Lewis Neilson’s switch to Tynecastle.

The Tangerines sporting director also revealed that the matter is likely to be resolved at a tribunal, with the respective clubs steadfast in their stances.

Neilson, 19, spent nine years on the books at Tannadice, making 19 senior appearances including 10 outings last term.

That would ordinarily be worth a six-figure sum in the form of development compensation.

However, some reports have cited a supposed failure by United to protect their right to recompense.

Indeed, Hearts doubled down on that stance while unveiling Neilson, with Asghar’s Jambos counterpart, Joe Savage, beaming: “We were interested in Lewis as soon as we heard there was a chance he might not renew his contract at Dundee United.

“To get him on a free transfer is great business from our perspective. We’re overwhelmed by it, to be honest.”

Asghar, however, is similarly bullish in his own assertion that United are due cash for the youngster.

With the rivals at a stalemate, it is likely to come down to an SPFL tribunal to make a judgement.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Lewis Neilson,” said Asghar.

“We have a case that I assume will next go to tribunal. We feel that we’re due compensation as a football club.

“That’s with our legal team and the SPFL at present.”

Asked whether he is confident United would emerge victorious from any hearing, he responded: “Very confident.”

‘Delight’

Discussing the youngster’s arrival, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson stated: “Lewis is someone I’ve known for a while as he was coming through the ranks at Dundee United when I was manager there.

“Even back then you could see his potential and he’s continued to improve, so I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring him to Hearts.”