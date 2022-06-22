Jack Ross reveals ‘open’ Tony Asghar talks as Dundee United boss insists he’ll be his own man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Ross reveals ‘open’ Tony Asghar talks as Dundee United boss insists he’ll be his own man

By Alan Temple
June 22 2022, 10.27pm Updated: June 23 2022, 9.14am
All smiles: Asghar, left, and Ross
All smiles: Asghar, left, and Ross

Jack Ross insists he will be ‘a decision-maker’ at Dundee United following ‘open conversations’ with sporting director Tony Asghar.

The Tannadice outfit have a well-established management structure, with Asghar entrusted with the day-to-day running of United by owner Mark Ogren.

With a Championship title, a ninth-placed top-flight finish and European qualification in the last three campaigns, it has been a fruitful system — notwithstanding the turnaround in the dugout.

And while Ross will not seek to tear up that playbook, the former Hibernian and Sunderland boss sought assurances that he will be given rein to put his stamp on the team — rather than just coach the players.

Ross, left, and Asghar addressed the media together on Wednesday

“From the outside, people will wonder how I’ll fit in here,” acknowledged Ross. “That was part of the open conversations I had with Tony in the beginning.

“I am quite strong-willed and I have taken on responsibility at clubs. There are similarities with when I first went in at Hibs. They had a very rigid structure in the first instance.

“I’m not saying we changed it — but there is give-and-take in both respects.

“In the conversations I had with Tony, I made it clear I want to lead. I want to be a decision-maker because I don’t see myself as someone who just coaches the players.

“I think Tony wanted that as well, to alleviate some of the load on him.”

Ross added: “It’s not taking the club in a different direction, it’s strengthening what it has at its disposal.”

Recruitment balance

The 48-year-old made it clear his influence will extend to recruitment.

While Asghar is the man charged with getting deals over the line, Ross is adamant the summer business will be a collaborative process — and one that requires him to be happy with any potential arrivals.

Delight: Ross has succeeded Tam Courts

Courier Sport revealed on Tuesday that Ross is targeting Wigan and Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath, a player he previously attempted to sign with Hibs.

“Recruitment was important to me, in terms of the selection and pursuit of players,” added Ross. “They need to be players you fully want at the club. 

“I have worked in structures before where I am more than comfortable having that dialogue about how we get to that decision.

“It shouldn’t just be a case of me thinking they are a good player — although I do think the manager is the one who should believe they are the right person to bring to the club. 

“I have the comfort of knowing that will be the situation here.”

Liam Fox factor

Ross, meanwhile, confirmed that he would not be appointing any of his own coaching staff at United.

Liam Fox, who he worked alongside at Hearts, will be his right-hand man. Adam Asghar and goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe will make up the backroom team.

Dundee United assistant boss Liam Fox

“I will be working with the staff who are here,” he confirmed.

“Liam Fox and I have a long-standing personal and professional relationship. He came to Hearts to work with me and we have remained friends.

“I tried to take him to Hibs at the start of last season so that is hugely helpful. We already have that relationship.

“He showed last season what a good coach he is.”

