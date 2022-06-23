Tony Asghar: Jack Ross is a ‘different level’ to my previous Dundee United bosses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Asghar insists Jack Ross is a ‘different level’ to his recent Dundee United predecessors.

Ross, 46, has penned a two-year contract with the Tangerines and will be charged with building upon a fine campaign under Tam Courts last term.

Courts guided United to fourth place in the Premiership — securing European qualification for the first time in a decade — before leaving the club ‘by mutual consent’ last week.

That followed a campaign of top-flight consolidation under Micky Mellon and the Terrors’ Championship-winning season of 2019/20 under Robbie Neilson.

However, Asghar is adamant United have levelled up following the appointment of ex-Hibs and Sunderland gaffer Ross.

“We knew the next stage we were trying to get to — and the next manager would need to have that level of experience on the back of what we did last season,” said Asghar.

“Jack is someone I’ve followed for a long time and he fits into this football club and the culture we’re aiming for, which is high level and high performance.

“We want to become a regular top six-club and Jack has those attributes.

“We believe he can take us to an extra dimension. I look at the Scottish Premiership and where does Jack sit? We’ve got a top manager in this league. That gives us a real head start.

“No disrespect to what we’ve had before — the guys have done their specific roles — but Jack’s on a different level for Dundee United.”

Courts exit

Courts has since taken the reins at Budapest Honved after departing Tannadice, linking up with his former United colleague Chris Docherty, who is sporting director at the Hungarian outfit.

The former Kelty Hearts boss was initially linked with Croatian cracks Rijeka, before Honved battled it out with a couple of options in England.

And Asghar has spoken about Courts’ exit in detail for the first time.

“Tam was brought into the club and was fantastic,” added Asghar. “He got us into the top-four and out of the League Cup group section, which we’d never done before.

“He achieved a lot — and when you’ve got talent, people will look at that talent. It’s very difficult to say: ‘Don’t go and build your own development.’ We’re here to develop people as well as players.

“There was interest from England as well and people would ask questions of me. Tam made a decision to talk to a few clubs and made the decision to go and take his career into European football.”

Turnover

As such, Ross is United’s third permanent manager since Neilson left the club for Hearts in 2020, with Courts and Mellon both overseeing just a sole season in charge.

“I don’t take it personally [when managers leave],” said Asghar. “I think it’s indicative of the way that football is now. Whether you’re a player or a manager, there are always going to be opportunities. It’s such a transient industry.

“People move and the role of a sporting director is to keep that structure in place and allow a manager to come in, take a look at what we’re doing and adapt slightly to improve and make us better.

“It shouldn’t really effect things if someone else leaves their job.”

Asghar added: “Everyone who has left the football club has left on good terms and hopefully Jack will be a longer stay. I think he sees this as a challenge to come in for the next two years.”