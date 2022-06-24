Tony Asghar reveals Dundee United summer transfer timeline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Asghar is hopeful Dundee United will be in a position to announce new signings from next week.

The Tangerines face a busy summer of business, with reinforcements required between the sticks, in wide areas, central midfield and attack.

Courier Sport has revealed that Hibs attacker Christian Doidge and Wigan Athletic’s Jamie McGrath are among the targets boss Jack Ross has discussed with Asghar.

Allied with groundwork done prior to Ross’ arrival, the Tannadice chief feels positive about the prospect of some imminent signings.

“We’ve had a lot of talks about recruitment,” said Asghar. “We didn’t want to start moving on certain targets without getting the manager in first.

“It will ultimately be his decision to bring in the players.

“We have a good list of targets and we are hoping to announce some of those next week.”

‘Aligned’

Ross has affirmed that he intends to be his own man after penning a two-year deal with United, including playing a decisive role in deciding who is brought to the club.

And Asghar insists he is buoyed by that burgeoning relationship.

“It always will be [a collaborative process] and the roles of the sporting director and recruitment team are to get the targets he wants,” continued Asghar.

“Jack will pick the ones he wants to get and he’ll set that task for me.

“The good thing is Jack and I are very much aligned in terms of the type of players we have in mind and, financially, who we think we can develop and get better, while also bringing in some experience.”

Speaking this week, Ross added: “There’s actually more needing done [in terms of recruitment] than I thought would be the case, from afar.

“That’s down to the player turnover and the fact quite a few players carried a heavy load last season. We need to help them out and share the load.

“We want strong signings so people realise we’re serious.”