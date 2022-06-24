Tony Asghar reveals Dundee United summer transfer timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tony Asghar reveals Dundee United summer transfer timeline

By Alan Temple
June 24 2022, 12.00pm
Asghar, right, and Ross
Asghar, right, and Ross

Tony Asghar is hopeful Dundee United will be in a position to announce new signings from next week.

The Tangerines face a busy summer of business, with reinforcements required between the sticks, in wide areas, central midfield and attack.

Courier Sport has revealed that Hibs attacker Christian Doidge and Wigan Athletic’s Jamie McGrath are among the targets boss Jack Ross has discussed with Asghar.

Allied with groundwork done prior to Ross’ arrival, the Tannadice chief feels positive about the prospect of some imminent signings. 

‘Collaborative’: Asghar, left, and Ross

“We’ve had a lot of talks about recruitment,” said Asghar. “We didn’t want to start moving on certain targets without getting the manager in first.

“It will ultimately be his decision to bring in the players.

“We have a good list of targets and we are hoping to announce some of those next week.”

‘Aligned’

Ross has affirmed that he intends to be his own man after penning a two-year deal with United, including playing a decisive role in deciding who is brought to the club.

And Asghar insists he is buoyed by that burgeoning relationship. 

Down to work: Jack Ross

“It always will be [a collaborative process] and the roles of the sporting director and recruitment team are to get the targets he wants,” continued Asghar.

“Jack will pick the ones he wants to get and he’ll set that task for me.

“The good thing is Jack and I are very much aligned in terms of the type of players we have in mind and, financially, who we think we can develop and get better, while also bringing in some experience.”

Speaking this week, Ross added: “There’s actually more needing done [in terms of recruitment] than I thought would be the case, from afar.

“That’s down to the player turnover and the fact quite a few players carried a heavy load last season. We need to help them out and share the load.

“We want strong signings so people realise we’re serious.”

Tony Asghar ‘very confident’ of Lewis Neilson fee as Dundee United chief counters bullish Hearts claims

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]