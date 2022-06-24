6 starlet success stories as Jack Ross discusses Dundee United youth development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

6 starlet success stories as Jack Ross discusses Dundee United youth development

By Alan Temple
June 24 2022, 10.25pm Updated: June 25 2022, 11.51am
Focused: Ross
Focused: Ross

Jack Ross insists his track record of developing young talent speaks for itself as Dundee United seek to create a conveyor belt of home-grown stars.

The Tangerines handed senior appearances to sixteen academy products last season, while they sold Kerr Smith to Aston Villa for a fee which could rise to £2 million.

United’s determination to create a fruitful and ultimately lucrative pathway for players is well-documented, with owner Mark Ogren adamant that is the club’s route to self-sustainability.

And Ross has not shied away from that aspect of the job, emphasising that, from Lewis Morgan to Josh Maja, he has never been afraid to promote raw talent and reap the rewards.

Most recently, he is the coach who brought through Josh Doig at Hibs — a left-back now valued at between £3 million and £4 million.

Doig, right, has been linked with Hellas Verona and Bologna in Serie A

“Every single manager and coach who sits in front of a board will always say the right things because they want the job,” smiled Ross.

“That’s whether we’re talking about style of football or bringing through youth players.

“The good thing for me now is — because I’m this far down the line — I can point to evidence of it.

“At St Mirren, I had Lewis Morgan, Stevie Mallan and Kyle McAllister who were all sold by the club.

“At Sunderland, we had Josh Maja who went to Bordeaux and Bali Mumba who joined Norwich.

Then at Hibs, there was Josh Doig, who has come through and done so well.”

Proven

However, Ross is acutely aware of the need to balance youthful promise with established talent.

And he reckons his old Edinburgh rivals Hearts — who romped to third place and reached the Scottish Cup last term — are an example of getting recruitment right under ex-Tannadice gaffer Robbie Neilson.

Ross believes Hearts’ recruitment has been stellar

“There’s also the understanding that, for Dundee United to continually compete in the part of the league we are in, you need good proven players to support that,” continued Ross.

“You need to get the balance right and, in the conversations we had [Ross and the United hierarchy], there is an acknowledgement of that.

“Hearts are a good example. Their recruitment has been excellent in the last 12-to-18 months.

“They signed established players a lot of the time, and you have to marry that with the players you develop.”

