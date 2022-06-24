REVEALED: Why Jack Ross opted for blazer and shorts combination at Dundee United unveiling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVEALED: Why Jack Ross opted for blazer and shorts combination at Dundee United unveiling

By Sean Hamilton
June 24 2022, 3.10pm Updated: June 24 2022, 3.15pm
New Dundee United boss Jack Ross (right) sporting a 'moon boot' at training
Jack Ross has explained the reason behind the eye-catching blazer and shorts combo he wore at his first Dundee United press conference.

The new United boss’ outfit of a pale blue blazer and dark dress shorts – split opinion on social media in the aftermath of Wednesday’s unveiling.

Some fans praised Ross for his supposedly savvy sartorial choice, while others felt the new Tannadice boss had hit a bum note.

However, the ex-Sunderland and Hibs boss has now explained an INJURY was behind the look.

He told Dundee United’s website: “Some people wondered if the shorts at my unveiling press conference were a fashion statement.

“But why don’t we leave that hanging and people can make up their own minds?

“The truth is, I ruptured my Achilles tendon at the end of May while I was playing in a testimonial game for Sunderland’s kitman. I’ve been in a boot for four weeks but I got good news on Thursday and was told the tendon is on the mend.

“I’ve got four weeks to go then all being well I’ll be out of the boot and be able to start moving about a bit more freely, but to be honest it doesn’t inhibit me that much – it just looks a bit strange!”

Ross is set to have his walking boot – commonly referred to as a “moon boot” – removed before United’s first game of the Premiership season away to Kilmarnock at the end of July.

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United target Christian Doidge swoop as Jack Ross eyes reunion with Hibs ace

