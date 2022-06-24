REVEALED: Why Jack Ross opted for blazer and shorts combination at Dundee United unveiling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross has explained the reason behind the eye-catching blazer and shorts combo he wore at his first Dundee United press conference.

The new United boss’ outfit of a pale blue blazer and dark dress shorts – split opinion on social media in the aftermath of Wednesday’s unveiling.

Some fans praised Ross for his supposedly savvy sartorial choice, while others felt the new Tannadice boss had hit a bum note.

☀️ A lovely day for a pair of shorts… Head Coach Jack Ross gives an update on his unique shorts and blazer combination 👇 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) June 24, 2022

However, the ex-Sunderland and Hibs boss has now explained an INJURY was behind the look.

He told Dundee United’s website: “Some people wondered if the shorts at my unveiling press conference were a fashion statement.

“But why don’t we leave that hanging and people can make up their own minds?

“The truth is, I ruptured my Achilles tendon at the end of May while I was playing in a testimonial game for Sunderland’s kitman. I’ve been in a boot for four weeks but I got good news on Thursday and was told the tendon is on the mend.

You think you have a basic understanding of the world – then you see Jack Ross wearing a blazer and shorts. pic.twitter.com/WIoqca4ad5 — Kylie (@LifeOfKylie) June 22, 2022

“I’ve got four weeks to go then all being well I’ll be out of the boot and be able to start moving about a bit more freely, but to be honest it doesn’t inhibit me that much – it just looks a bit strange!”

Ross is set to have his walking boot – commonly referred to as a “moon boot” – removed before United’s first game of the Premiership season away to Kilmarnock at the end of July.