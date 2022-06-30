Ian Harkes signs new Dundee United deal as Tony Asghar drops massive transfer hint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ian Harkes signs new Dundee United deal as Tony Asghar drops massive transfer hint

By Alan Temple
June 30 2022, 3.16pm Updated: June 30 2022, 3.30pm
Staying put: Ian Harkes
Staying put: Ian Harkes

Ian Harkes has ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new contract with Dundee United.

Harkes, 27, has penned a one-year extension to his deal following talks with new Tannadice gaffer Jack Ross this week.

Courier Sport revealed on June 9 that Harkes was ready to commit his future to the Tannadice outfit — with the club even prematurely announcing the agreement earlier this month.

Discussions became protracted after Ross replaced Tam Courts in the United dugout, with the waters further muddied by Morecambe’s reported interest in the American midfielder.

However, the contract was finally signed, sealed and delivered on Thursday afternoon, handing Ross a welcome boost.

Delight: Harkes after downing Dundee

“I spoke to him a lot on the phone when I first got the job and met him a few days ago to give him a better understanding of how I work and what I am looking to achieve here,” Ross told United’s official website.

“He had other options but hopefully that gave him greater clarity in the decision-making process.

“The fans will be delighted. They have seen first hand what he is capable of and I am convinced he will get better and better.

“He has bought into our vision and want to get better as individuals and collectively as a team. I firmly believe we can grow together.”

Award winner

Harkes joined United from D.C. United in January 2019 and helped the club win promotion to the Premiership the following season.

He has gone on to make 131 appearances for the Tangerines, scoring nine times and nothing nine assists.

Harkes was crowned United player of the year for 2021/22 — despite missing the final two months of the campaign with an ankle injury — following key goals against Dundee, Celtic and Aberdeen.

Earlier this week, Courier Sport took a deep dive into the numbers that underline Harkes’ influence.

Meanwhile, United sporting director Tony Asghar says the club are well along the road to securing summer signings.

He said: “We are making significant progress in the recruitment process having identified a number of players that we believe will help bring sustained success to this club.

“We hope to be in a position to update supporters further on this very soon.”

