Ian Harkes signs new Dundee United deal as Tony Asghar drops massive transfer hint

Ian Harkes has ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new contract with Dundee United.

Harkes, 27, has penned a one-year extension to his deal following talks with new Tannadice gaffer Jack Ross this week.

Courier Sport revealed on June 9 that Harkes was ready to commit his future to the Tannadice outfit — with the club even prematurely announcing the agreement earlier this month.

Discussions became protracted after Ross replaced Tam Courts in the United dugout, with the waters further muddied by Morecambe’s reported interest in the American midfielder.

However, the contract was finally signed, sealed and delivered on Thursday afternoon, handing Ross a welcome boost.

“I spoke to him a lot on the phone when I first got the job and met him a few days ago to give him a better understanding of how I work and what I am looking to achieve here,” Ross told United’s official website.

“He had other options but hopefully that gave him greater clarity in the decision-making process.

“The fans will be delighted. They have seen first hand what he is capable of and I am convinced he will get better and better.

“He has bought into our vision and want to get better as individuals and collectively as a team. I firmly believe we can grow together.”

Award winner

Harkes joined United from D.C. United in January 2019 and helped the club win promotion to the Premiership the following season.

He has gone on to make 131 appearances for the Tangerines, scoring nine times and nothing nine assists.

Harkes was crowned United player of the year for 2021/22 — despite missing the final two months of the campaign with an ankle injury — following key goals against Dundee, Celtic and Aberdeen.

Earlier this week, Courier Sport took a deep dive into the numbers that underline Harkes’ influence.

Meanwhile, United sporting director Tony Asghar says the club are well along the road to securing summer signings.

He said: “We are making significant progress in the recruitment process having identified a number of players that we believe will help bring sustained success to this club.

“We hope to be in a position to update supporters further on this very soon.”