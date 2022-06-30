Jack Ross delivers Dundee United transfer update: ‘The quicker, the better’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Ross delivers Dundee United transfer update: ‘The quicker, the better’

By Alan Temple
June 30 2022, 10.25pm Updated: June 30 2022, 11.23pm
Hard at work: Jack Ross
Hard at work: Jack Ross

Jack Ross admits it is a case of ‘the quicker, the better’ as Dundee United pursue ‘quality’ summer signings.

United are the only side in the Premiership yet to delve into the transfer market in this window, albeit Ross is keen to emphasise that tireless efforts are being made behind the scenes to remedy that.

A new goalkeeper, midfield reinforcements and a centre-forward are particularly pressing concerns.

But Ross is adamant United’s task is made all the more challenging because they are aiming high with their targets — and going toe-to-toe with a host of suitors.

Ross, right, is working with sporting director Tony Asghar to seal new signings

We are being ambitious in who we want to bring in,” said Ross. “Sometimes, the more ambitious you are, the more difficult it is.

“We are aiming for established quality and there is more competition for those players.

“If we exhaust our options on certain players, we need to move onto other targets. But the identification has been done on individuals who can make us better.”

Ross added: “I think we need to bring greater depth to the group, so it’s definitely not something we are flippant about. We need depth and quality but, by committing to the ones we want, we might need to be patient.”

Although keen to prioritise excellence over expeditiousness, Ross accepts that time is of the essence as he seeks to craft his new-look Terrors.

“We are playing catch-up because there are things I’ve had to do over the last 10 days that I would have normally done earlier in the summer period,” continued Ross. “We’re chasing things a little bit.

“However, our ability to recruit is there.”

On the plane to Spain?

Dundee United depart for a five-day training camp in Spain on July 10; an ideal opportunity for Ross to put his stars through their paces, build camaraderie and convey his tactical ideas.

Asked whether United are likely to have several fresh faces on that flight, he continued: “Ideally, yes. I would have liked more in by now — but that’s not been for the want of trying.

“The quicker, the better. We want to begin preparations as early as we can.

“The physical stuff is fine but, from a tactical and game-play perspective, we’ve only been able to do that with a very light touch because we do think the squad will evolve significantly.”

Jamie McGrath.
Courier Sport revealed that Jamie McGrath is a target for Ross

Christian Doidge, Jamie McGrath, Alex Gogic, Zander Clark and, most recently, Australian midfielder Callum Timmins — albeit sources tell Courier Sport that there is no credence to the last of those — are among a swathe of players to be linked with United.

Ross, loath to be drawn on specific names, kept his cards close to his chest.

“There are an abundance of players who have been put to us — some of them we are interested in; some we’ve never heard of,” added Ross. “Among those, there’s been a mix of how close to the truth they are.”

The big challenge

One bit of business United have managed to get over the line is the one-year contract extension for Ian Harkes.

Ross continued: “I think it [uncertainty] was more borne out of the fact that, for the first time in a few years, Ian found himself in a position that he could choose his own destiny.

On the back of a productive season, it is understandable that he would give proper consideration to all options. You then take into account the managerial position here.

“There were various things for him to consider but, once we started speaking, it always felt like it would have a positive outcome.

Ross added: “The big challenge — and I’ve said this to Ian — is for me to improve him again next season; make him even better so he has options for next year and beyond.”

