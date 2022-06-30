Jack Ross delivers Dundee United transfer update: ‘The quicker, the better’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross admits it is a case of ‘the quicker, the better’ as Dundee United pursue ‘quality’ summer signings.

United are the only side in the Premiership yet to delve into the transfer market in this window, albeit Ross is keen to emphasise that tireless efforts are being made behind the scenes to remedy that.

A new goalkeeper, midfield reinforcements and a centre-forward are particularly pressing concerns.

But Ross is adamant United’s task is made all the more challenging because they are aiming high with their targets — and going toe-to-toe with a host of suitors.

“We are being ambitious in who we want to bring in,” said Ross. “Sometimes, the more ambitious you are, the more difficult it is.

“We are aiming for established quality and there is more competition for those players.

“If we exhaust our options on certain players, we need to move onto other targets. But the identification has been done on individuals who can make us better.”

Ross added: “I think we need to bring greater depth to the group, so it’s definitely not something we are flippant about. We need depth and quality but, by committing to the ones we want, we might need to be patient.”

Although keen to prioritise excellence over expeditiousness, Ross accepts that time is of the essence as he seeks to craft his new-look Terrors.

“We are playing catch-up because there are things I’ve had to do over the last 10 days that I would have normally done earlier in the summer period,” continued Ross. “We’re chasing things a little bit.

“However, our ability to recruit is there.”

On the plane to Spain?

Dundee United depart for a five-day training camp in Spain on July 10; an ideal opportunity for Ross to put his stars through their paces, build camaraderie and convey his tactical ideas.

Asked whether United are likely to have several fresh faces on that flight, he continued: “Ideally, yes. I would have liked more in by now — but that’s not been for the want of trying.

“The quicker, the better. We want to begin preparations as early as we can.

“The physical stuff is fine but, from a tactical and game-play perspective, we’ve only been able to do that with a very light touch because we do think the squad will evolve significantly.”

Christian Doidge, Jamie McGrath, Alex Gogic, Zander Clark and, most recently, Australian midfielder Callum Timmins — albeit sources tell Courier Sport that there is no credence to the last of those — are among a swathe of players to be linked with United.

Ross, loath to be drawn on specific names, kept his cards close to his chest.

“There are an abundance of players who have been put to us — some of them we are interested in; some we’ve never heard of,” added Ross. “Among those, there’s been a mix of how close to the truth they are.”

The big challenge

One bit of business United have managed to get over the line is the one-year contract extension for Ian Harkes.

Ross continued: “I think it [uncertainty] was more borne out of the fact that, for the first time in a few years, Ian found himself in a position that he could choose his own destiny.

“On the back of a productive season, it is understandable that he would give proper consideration to all options. You then take into account the managerial position here.

“There were various things for him to consider but, once we started speaking, it always felt like it would have a positive outcome.”

Ross added: “The big challenge — and I’ve said this to Ian — is for me to improve him again next season; make him even better so he has options for next year and beyond.”