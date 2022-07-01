PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United supermarket sweep and tackling a Dee dilemma

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back once again to talk all things Dundee and Dundee United.

The wait goes on for new arrivals but there is plenty to discuss on both sides of the road.

Can Zander Clark be tempted to the Tangerines? Who are Jack Ross’ top targets? And we salute the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation following a staggering financial commitment to Gussie Park.

Dundee United writer Alan Temple also discusses Tam Courts breaking his silence on his United exit.

Meanwhile, do Dundee have the firepower to blow away their Championship rivals? And just what did Gary Harkins tell Gary Bowyer about life at Dens Park?

While George Cran enjoys a well earned break, Tom Duthie and Graeme Finnan are on hand to provide pearls of wisdom and tortured metaphors.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

