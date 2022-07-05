LEE WILKIE: Dylan Levitt capture would be summer-defining for Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A couple of weeks ago I’d have said Dundee United had no chance of getting Dylan Levitt back in the building this summer.

Now, though, it looks like there might be some joy to be had.

I’ve no doubt there will be other sides interested in the Man U man.

What a signing it would be for United, though.

A massive, summer-defining one I’d say.

It would be a huge boost to everyone at Tannadice ahead of the new season.

Almost impossible

Because it would be almost impossible to replace the sort of influence Levitt had over United in the second half of last season.

Any player coming in to play the midfield playmaker role would have a serious task living up to the standards set by Levitt last term.

He was good when he arrived but got better and better as time wore on, and it’s not often loan deals work out quite so well.

How about this solo goal from #mufc loanee Dylan Levitt yesterday? 🎩🪄 [clip via @spfl YouTube] pic.twitter.com/opPXM9Asgk — academyarena Utd (@academyarenaUTD) April 25, 2022

The chances of getting another deal like that are slim so let’s hope United can pull off a real coup.

Worth the wait

Fans have had to wait some time to see any new faces arrive at Tannadice.

It’ll be worth the wait if the standard of player coming in is like Levitt.

And there is still plenty of time to go until the transfer window shuts.

United also have four weeks until their season kicks off so I’m OK if they take their time.