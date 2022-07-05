Lewis Neilson breaks silence on contentious switch from Dundee United to Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Neilson has spoken publicly for the first time since his contentious switch from Dundee United to Hearts.

The transfer has sparked a compensation wrangle between the Premiership rivals.

Neilson, 19, spent nine years on the books at Tannadice, making 19 senior appearances including 10 outings last term.

That would ordinarily be worth a six-figure sum in the form of development compensation.

However, some reports have cited a supposed failure by United to protect their right to recompense.

Tangerines sporting director Tony Asghar and his Tynecastle counterpart Joe Savage have both been bullish in their stance, with the case heading for an SPFL tribunal.

“It’s nothing to do with me,” Neilson told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I had the opportunity to come to Hearts.

“I had a good conversation with the gaffer and felt this was the right place for me to go and play first-team football this season.

“I think that’s what I need. I’m just ignoring that, it’s between the two clubs. I’m just getting on with my football.

“To be honest, I don’t really know the rules. That’s why I’ve got an agent, he’s dealing with that for me. I’m just here to play football. Whatever it is, I’m sure the clubs will sort it out between themselves.”

Social media blackout

Neilson is adamant his sole focus has been on football, steering clear of the bureaucratic bickering.

However, he did take measures to avoid any initial backlash.

“When I first signed here, I maybe got stick from some of the United fans,” he continued.

“I deleted social media for a couple of weeks, just got into training and focused on the football.

“The boys helped me settle in so it was easy enough for me to block it out. I’m not sure if there was anybody trying to get to me, especially being a young boy they might just let you off a bit.

“It was easy enough to ignore it.”