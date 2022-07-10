Craig Sibbald ‘close’ to Dundee United deal as Jack Ross’ squad takes shape

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are understood to be nearing the capture of former Livingston and Falkirk midfielder Craig Sibbald.

Sibbald, 27, is a free agent after calling time on his four-year stint with the Lions earlier this summer.

And the Daily Record reports that he is ‘closing in’ on a switch to Tannadice after a deal until 2024 was tabled.

Sibbald is expected to link up with the United squad during their five-day training camp in Southern Spain. Ross’ group jets out on Sunday.

The Terrors assistant manager, Liam Fox, worked with Sibbald during his brief period in the same role at Almondvale in 2020/21.

United have already added Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher to their ranks in the current transfer window.

A new goalkeeper still looms as a top priority following the departures of Benji Siegrist and Trevor Carson.

The club have offered a contract to ex-St Johnstone hero Zander Clark, while they have been credited with an interest in Central Coast Mariners star Mark Birighitti.