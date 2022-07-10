Craig Sibbald ‘close’ to Dundee United deal as Jack Ross’ squad takes shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Craig Sibbald ‘close’ to Dundee United deal as Jack Ross’ squad takes shape

By Alan Temple
July 10 2022, 10.34am Updated: July 10 2022, 10.49am
Sibbald in action for Livi
Sibbald in action for Livi

Dundee United are understood to be nearing the capture of former Livingston and Falkirk midfielder Craig Sibbald.

Sibbald, 27, is a free agent after calling time on his four-year stint with the Lions earlier this summer.

And the Daily Record reports that he is ‘closing in’ on a switch to Tannadice after a deal until 2024 was tabled.

Sibbald is expected to link up with the United squad during their five-day training camp in Southern Spain. Ross’ group jets out on Sunday.

Sibbald ripples the net against Cowdenbeath for Livi

The Terrors assistant manager, Liam Fox, worked with Sibbald during his brief period in the same role at Almondvale in 2020/21.

United have already added Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher to their ranks in the current transfer window.

A new goalkeeper still looms as a top priority following the departures of Benji Siegrist and Trevor Carson.

The club have offered a contract to ex-St Johnstone hero Zander Clark, while they have been credited with an interest in Central Coast Mariners star Mark Birighitti. 

Jack Ross reveals Steven Fletcher approach at Hibs as Dundee United’s new No9 brings ‘controlled arrogance’

