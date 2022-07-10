Jack Ross hints at imminent arrivals as Dundee United boss makes ‘significantly short’ admission

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross is hopeful Dundee United could add to their squad during this week’s Spanish training camp, acknowledging that the Tangerines remain ‘significantly short’ of depth.

United embarked on their summer business on Thursday, securing the signings of Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher on two-year contracts.

Reports over the weekend also suggested the Tangerines were ‘closing in’ on a move for ex-Falkirk and Livingston playmaker Craig Sibbald.

Ross is not shying away from the amount of work still to be done in the transfer market; an opinion shared by the club’s hierarchy.

And, while Ross accepts that United may not get all their business done in time for the Premiership kick-off on July 31, he has hinted that there could be movement in the coming days.

“We need depth massively,” said Ross. “We’re still significantly short of the depth of squad that we need.

“But we know that as a club. It’s not a fight to get that thought across. There’s agreement.

“An identification of players is there. It’s now the next part — the hardest part — which is recruiting them. We’ve still got a bit of work to do and we might not get it all done before the start of the season.”

Asked whether additions could be made in the coming week, Ross added: “We’re hoping that while we’re over there, we might have ones who can add to the group.

“It would be nice to have at least another two — maybe more than that — before we go into the Sunderland (July 16) and Fleetwood (July 23) games.”

Goalkeeper chase

The Tangerines have succeeded in securing two of their top summer priorities: a new centre-forward, Fletcher, and the permanent capture of Levitt from Manchester United.

However, United are yet to replace Benji Siegrist and Trevor Carson between the sticks. An offer has been tabled to Zander Clark, while they have been credited with an interest in Central Coast Mariners keeper Mark Birighitti.

Ross continued: “We feel as though we’re getting closer but we kind of need to get that [signing a keeper] boxed off as quickly as possible.

“Is it a priority over others? No, they are all priorities. But because of the work we’ve been doing, it’s one we want to get boxed off soon.”

United touched down in sweltering Spain on Sunday ahead of a week of gruelling double and triple training sessions, broken up by a bounce game against Port Vale on Wednesday.

Outlining the benefits of the camp, Ross continued: “You spend so much time with each other. You eat together; recover together — I’m looking forward to it.

“That variety and the recovery aspect is important for the players — because you don’t have any distractions that you would have in your day-to-day life.”

Ross smiled: “There’s not a lot of time to do anything else but train…which I’m sure the players are delighted to hear!”