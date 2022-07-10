Jack Ross hints at imminent arrivals as Dundee United boss makes ‘significantly short’ admission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Ross hints at imminent arrivals as Dundee United boss makes ‘significantly short’ admission

By Alan Temple
July 10 2022, 10.24pm
On the training pitch: Ross
Jack Ross is hopeful Dundee United could add to their squad during this week’s Spanish training camp, acknowledging that the Tangerines remain ‘significantly short’ of depth.

United embarked on their summer business on Thursday, securing the signings of Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher on two-year contracts.

Reports over the weekend also suggested the Tangerines were ‘closing in’ on a move for ex-Falkirk and Livingston playmaker Craig Sibbald.

Ross is not shying away from the amount of work still to be done in the transfer market; an opinion shared by the club’s hierarchy.

And, while Ross accepts that United may not get all their business done in time for the Premiership kick-off on July 31, he has hinted that there could be movement in the coming days.

Jack Ross puts his point across

“We need depth massively,” said Ross. “We’re still significantly short of the depth of squad that we need.

“But we know that as a club. It’s not a fight to get that thought across. There’s agreement.

“An identification of players is there. It’s now the next part — the hardest part — which is recruiting them. We’ve still got a bit of work to do and we might not get it all done before the start of the season.”

Asked whether additions could be made in the coming week, Ross added: “We’re hoping that while we’re over there, we might have ones who can add to the group.

“It would be nice to have at least another two — maybe more than that — before we go into the Sunderland (July 16) and Fleetwood (July 23) games.”

Goalkeeper chase

The Tangerines have succeeded in securing two of their top summer priorities: a new centre-forward, Fletcher, and the permanent capture of Levitt from Manchester United.

However, United are yet to replace Benji Siegrist and Trevor Carson between the sticks. An offer has been tabled to Zander Clark, while they have been credited with an interest in Central Coast Mariners keeper Mark Birighitti.

Mark Birighitti claims a cross as Hearts new boy Kye Rowles looks on

Ross continued: “We feel as though we’re getting closer but we kind of need to get that [signing a keeper] boxed off as quickly as possible.

Is it a priority over others? No, they are all priorities. But because of the work we’ve been doing, it’s one we want to get boxed off soon.”

No Spanish siesta 

United touched down in sweltering Spain on Sunday ahead of a week of gruelling double and triple training sessions, broken up by a bounce game against Port Vale on Wednesday.

Outlining the benefits of the camp, Ross continued: “You spend so much time with each other. You eat together; recover together — I’m looking forward to it.

“That variety and the recovery aspect is important for the players — because you don’t have any distractions that you would have in your day-to-day life.”

Ross smiled: “There’s not a lot of time to do anything else but train…which I’m sure the players are delighted to hear!”





