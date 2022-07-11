Craig Sibbald joins Dundee United on two-year deal after leaving Premiership rivals By Alan Temple July 11 2022, 10.10pm 0 Craig Sibbald has joined United [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Craig Sibbald has joined Dundee United on a contract until 2024. The 27-year-old departed Livingston earlier this summer following four years at Almondvale. Sibbald notched 10 goals and 10 assists in 108 appearances for the Lions, briefly working under current United assistant manager Liam Fox when he held the same role at Livi in 2021. The tenacious midfielder has linked up with the Tangerines at their training camp in Spain, becoming their third summer signing. Sibbald in action against Rangers Prior to joining Livingston, Sibbald spent more than 10 years on the boos of Livingston. The precocious teenager made his Bairns debut at the age of 16 and enjoyed a trial period with Manchester United. He went on to represent Falkirk on 274 occasions. From St Andrews to Spain: What to expect from Dundee United training camp Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee United legend John Holt to receive ‘testimonial’ honour – 35 years after Jim McLean said no Jack Ross hints at imminent arrivals as Dundee United boss makes ‘significantly short’ admission Craig Sibbald ‘close’ to Dundee United deal as Jack Ross’ squad takes shape Dylan Levitt path to the top plotted as Dundee United’s deal with Manchester United is hailed as a statement of intent