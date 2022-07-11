Craig Sibbald joins Dundee United on two-year deal after leaving Premiership rivals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Sibbald has joined Dundee United on a contract until 2024.

The 27-year-old departed Livingston earlier this summer following four years at Almondvale.

Sibbald notched 10 goals and 10 assists in 108 appearances for the Lions, briefly working under current United assistant manager Liam Fox when he held the same role at Livi in 2021.

The tenacious midfielder has linked up with the Tangerines at their training camp in Spain, becoming their third summer signing.

Prior to joining Livingston, Sibbald spent more than 10 years on the boos of Livingston.

The precocious teenager made his Bairns debut at the age of 16 and enjoyed a trial period with Manchester United.

He went on to represent Falkirk on 274 occasions.