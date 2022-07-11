Charlie Mulgrew dismisses age jibes as Dundee United ace spells out what Steven Fletcher will bring to Tannadice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Mulgrew has backed Steven Fletcher to prove that age is nothing but a number — just like he did last term.

Fletcher, 35, has penned a two-year contract with Dundee United, returning to Scottish football for the first time since leaving Hibernian for Burnley in 2009.

The towering marksman boasts 33 caps for his country, played close to 200 times in the English Premier League and has accrued accumulative transfer fees of more that £20 million during his career.

Yet Mulgrew knows that some onlookers might be inclined to question the capture due to Fletcher’s advancing years.

He contends that is an archaic view due to the advances in nutrition, sports science and training methods. And the proof was in the pudding last term when Mulgrew himself played a key role in United securing fourth spot in the Premiership.

“Fletch is a great age,” insisted Mulgrew. “Being in your 30s isn’t the same as what it used to be.

“Fitness and nutrition has changed and you can look after your body a lot more. Sports science has moved on. We’ve got him at a great time and he is really hungry to have success at Dundee United.

“You always know there are questions being asked and things being said — you get to a certain age and people start to question you.

“But it doesn’t matter what people say. As long as you know how you feel, then you can prove it.

“In years gone, players have maybe come back up the road or gone to other teams looking to see their careers out.

“That’s never been the way I’ve looked at things. The day I feel like that is the day I’ll retire. I still have that hunger to win — I feel that every day, even in training. I see exactly the same desire in Fletch.”

Hunger

Indeed, it is the same determination that Mulgrew saw when the duo were fresh-faced youngsters.

The pair crossed swords as teenagers in under-18s football before becoming teammates at Scotland under-21 and senior level.

“I’ve known Fletch for a long time and played with him going right back to Scotland under-21s,” continued Mulgrew. “His career and what he has achieved speaks for itself.

“I played against him down south a few times, too. He’s a real handful — good in the air; takes the ball down well; brings others into the game. He’s also scored some big goals.

“I still remember playing against him at under-18s level when he was at Hibs. It’s unusual that you get a player who is so good in the air but can also play with his feet and run in behind, like Fletch can.”

Influence

And Mulgrew believes the benefits of Fletcher’s arrival will extend far beyond match-days.

With United determined to craft their own conveyor belt of young talent, he reckons the experience possessed by the ex-Sunderland, Wolves and Marseille man can only benefit the likes of precocious teenager Rory MacLeod.

“You need players who have been around the block a wee bit and know what it takes,” added Mulgrew.

“It will help the young lads coming through here and I’d like to think they lean on us during the hard times. We can do our bit to help their progress.”