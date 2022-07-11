Charlie Mulgrew dismisses age jibes as Dundee United ace spells out what Steven Fletcher will bring to Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlie Mulgrew dismisses age jibes as Dundee United ace spells out what Steven Fletcher will bring to Tannadice

By Alan Temple
July 11 2022, 10.24pm Updated: July 12 2022, 9.37am
Mulgrew and Fletcher on Scotland duty
Mulgrew and Fletcher on Scotland duty

Charlie Mulgrew has backed Steven Fletcher to prove that age is nothing but a number — just like he did last term.

Fletcher, 35, has penned a two-year contract with Dundee United, returning to Scottish football for the first time since leaving Hibernian for Burnley in 2009.

The towering marksman boasts 33 caps for his country, played close to 200 times in the English Premier League and has accrued accumulative transfer fees of more that £20 million during his career.

Yet Mulgrew knows that some onlookers might be inclined to question the capture due to Fletcher’s advancing years.

He contends that is an archaic view due to the advances in nutrition, sports science and training methods. And the proof was in the pudding last term when Mulgrew himself played a key role in United securing fourth spot in the Premiership.

Key man: Mulgrew

“Fletch is a great age,” insisted Mulgrew. “Being in your 30s isn’t the same as what it used to be.

“Fitness and nutrition has changed and you can look after your body a lot more. Sports science has moved on. We’ve got him at a great time and he is really hungry to have success at Dundee United.

“You always know there are questions being asked and things being said — you get to a certain age and people start to question you.

“But it doesn’t matter what people say. As long as you know how you feel, then you can prove it.

“In years gone, players have maybe come back up the road or gone to other teams looking to see their careers out.

“That’s never been the way I’ve looked at things. The day I feel like that is the day I’ll retire. I still have that hunger to win — I feel that every day, even in training. I see exactly the same desire in Fletch.

Hunger

Indeed, it is the same determination that Mulgrew saw when the duo were fresh-faced youngsters.

The pair crossed swords as teenagers in under-18s football before becoming teammates at Scotland under-21 and senior level.

Determination: Fletcher

“I’ve known Fletch for a long time and played with him going right back to Scotland under-21s,” continued Mulgrew. “His career and what he has achieved speaks for itself.

“I played against him down south a few times, too. He’s a real handful — good in the air; takes the ball down well; brings others into the game. He’s also scored some big goals.

“I still remember playing against him at under-18s level when he was at Hibs. It’s unusual that you get a player who is so good in the air but can also play with his feet and run in behind, like Fletch can.”

Influence

And Mulgrew believes the benefits of Fletcher’s arrival will extend far beyond match-days.

With United determined to craft their own conveyor belt of young talent, he reckons the experience possessed by the ex-Sunderland, Wolves and Marseille man can only benefit the likes of precocious teenager Rory MacLeod.

“You need players who have been around the block a wee bit and know what it takes,” added Mulgrew.

“It will help the young lads coming through here and I’d like to think they lean on us during the hard times. We can do our bit to help their progress.

[[title]]

[[text]]
