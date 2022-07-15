Liam Smith bemoans ‘short memories’ as Jack Ross is backed to get Dundee United firing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Smith has backed Jack Ross to refresh some ‘short memories’ and bring free-flowing football to Dundee United.

The Tannadice defender is no stranger to Ross, having worked under the new Tannadice gaffer at St Mirren during the 2017/18 campaign.

That season saw the brilliant Buddies romp to the Championship title by a 12-point margin ahead of Livingston, with the likes of Lewis Morgan, Stephen McGinn and Kyle Magennis shining for a super attacking unit.

United finished in third spot.

Ross went on to boss Sunderland and Hibs, being dismissed by the Easter Road outfit last December — a matter of months after guiding them to third place in the Premiership.

“When I heard he [Jack Ross] was coming in, I was really pleased,” said Smith.

“I know what he is all about, the way he works and that it would be a good fit.

“I really enjoyed playing for him and so did all the other boys during that season at St Mirren.

“We did so well and won the league by a good number of points. We had a style of play — an attacking style of football — and I believe he’ll be looking to bring that here.

“I think people have short memories in football. The last few games are what they remember.

“He had a sticky spell at Hibs but prior to that he had a lot of success. If he can bring that here and help us kick on then it’ll be great.”

Gruelling graft

Smith was speaking from United’s base in Marbella, describing the gruelling five-day camp as ‘intense’.

Regular sessions in the searing sun were broken up by a friendly against Port Vale on Wednesday, with the League One side winning 1-0.

“We’ve been doing double sessions with the gym in between,” added Smith. “We’ve been kept busy and not really had the time to relax!

“That’s what we’re here for. The heat is an extra element. It’s hard work. But it’s good to get everybody together and be in each other’s company.”

European reprieve?

The tireless preparations — which continue when United host Sunderland on Saturday at Tannadice — are geared up to ensure the Tangerines are ready for the big Premiership kick-off on July 30.

That fixture against Kilmarnock is swiftly followed by United’s Europa Conference League third round first leg.

The draw for that takes place on Monday.

And Smith is hoping for a more enjoyable experience than his other taste of continental competition with Hearts, crashing out of the Europa League against Maltese part-timer Birkirkara.

“I think we came away with a 0-0 draw away from home, which we were quite happy with,” recalled Smith of that 2016 showdown.

“Maybe we just got a little bit complacent, thinking that we’d go back to Tynecastle and the job would be done. We got sucker-punched by a 2-1 defeat at home. That shows how easily it can happen.

“Then you start your season off on a negative foot.

“So, we want to give a good account of ourselves, get through and hopefully that can really kick-start our season.”