Dundee United land AZ Alkmaar or Tuzla City in Europa Conference League draw

Dundee United will face either AZ Alkmaar or Tuzla City in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

AZ are firm favourites to progress from their second qualifying round tie, meaning the Arabs can tentatively look forward to a trip to Netherlands.

However, should Tuzla pull off a shock, United would be heading to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The first leg will take place at Tannadice on August 4 followed by the return seven days later.

If they progress, Jack Ross’ men will be in the playoff round — seeded and just one tie away from the riches and prestige of the group stage.

United, back in Europe for the first time in a decade, were unseeded for the draw, which took place at UEFA’s Nyon headquarters at 1pm.

Waiting game

The first leg of AZ v Tuzla takes place on Thursday, with the return on July 28. At which point, the Tangerines will know their opposition.

The other sides United could have drawn were Basel (SUI)/Crusaders (NIR), Royal Antwerp (BEL)/Drita (KOS) or CSKA Sofia (BUL) v Makedonija (MKD).