Jack Ross’ Europa Conference League draw verdict as Dundee United boss delivers positive Dylan Levitt update

Jack Ross believes a potential Europa Conference League showdown with AZ Alkmaar is the ‘best case scenario’ for Dundee United supporters eyeing a memorable away day.

But on the pitch, the Tangerines boss is acutely aware that the draw could scarcely have been tougher.

Eredivisie outfit AZ are firm favourites to see off continental debutants Tuzla City of Bosnia-Herzegovina and tee up a third qualifying round clash with the Terrors.

While not discounting Tuzla’s hopes, Ross knows that many United fans will already be planning their trip to Alkmaar; just 30 miles north of Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport.

And, while he focuses on masterminding an almighty shock, he is delighted the draw has potentially afforded the Arabs a manageable journey.

“Without a doubt, the upside is definitely that drawing a team from the Netherlands is not too far to travel,” said Ross. “That helps us, coming between two Premiership fixtures.

“It’s also important to touch on what this draw does for the supporters. If AZ do progress from their tie, then this is probably the best case scenario for the fans in terms of travelling in their numbers.

“There is potential for a really tough tie but, equally, a really good tie for the club and its supporters.

“It has been a number of years since we were in Europe and that opportunity to follow the club — especially against a team with such a strong European pedigree — is terrific.”

Ross added: “But it’s also about wanting to stay in this competition for as long as possible, irrespective of the calibre of opposition we face.”

Eyes in Alkmaar

AZ host Tuzla City on Thursday evening and, should the Dutch side claim a handsome win, the second qualifying round tie could be all-but over after 90 minutes.

And Ross will have eyes in the AFAS Stadium; a particular benefit if Tuzla — a complete unknown, in their first European campaign — do show signs of manufacturing an almighty upset.

“We’ll have somebody in Alkmaar on Thursday, which is a real positive,” added Ross. “It gives us an opportunity to see both teams in action, ahead of whichever team progresses.

“At short notice, that’s a lot easier with the match being in the Netherlands.”

He added: “Truth be told, we have a lot of work to do prior to that game, and that would have been the case whoever we drew.”

Fletcher and Levitt latest

Meanwhile, Ross offered a fitness update on star duo Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher, who missed out on Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Sunderland with ankle and thigh issues respectively.

Ross is increasingly confident that Levitt will be in contention to face Fleetwood on Saturday but is more cautious regarding Fletcher.

“Dylan is more likely than Steven,” revealed Ross. “I’m hopeful both could be available but I’d be more confident that Dylan will make that game.”