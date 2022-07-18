Jack Ross’ Europa Conference League draw verdict as Dundee United boss delivers positive Dylan Levitt update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Jack Ross’ Europa Conference League draw verdict as Dundee United boss delivers positive Dylan Levitt update

By Alan Temple
July 18 2022, 10.24pm
Challenge: Ross' side could face a tough test against AZ
Challenge: Ross' side could face a tough test against AZ

Jack Ross believes a potential Europa Conference League showdown with AZ Alkmaar is the ‘best case scenario’ for Dundee United supporters eyeing a memorable away day.

But on the pitch, the Tangerines boss is acutely aware that the draw could scarcely have been tougher.

Eredivisie outfit AZ are firm favourites to see off continental debutants Tuzla City of Bosnia-Herzegovina and tee up a third qualifying round clash with the Terrors.

While not discounting Tuzla’s hopes, Ross knows that many United fans will already be planning their trip to Alkmaar; just 30 miles north of Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport.

And, while he focuses on masterminding an almighty shock, he is delighted the draw has potentially afforded the Arabs a manageable journey.

Jesper Karlsson, pictured, scored 16 goals and notched 14 assists last term

“Without a doubt, the upside is definitely that drawing a team from the Netherlands is not too far to travel,” said Ross. “That helps us, coming between two Premiership fixtures.

“It’s also important to touch on what this draw does for the supporters. If AZ do progress from their tie, then this is probably the best case scenario for the fans in terms of travelling in their numbers.

“There is potential for a really tough tie but, equally, a really good tie for the club and its supporters.

“It has been a number of years since we were in Europe and that opportunity to follow the club — especially against a team with such a strong European pedigree — is terrific.”

Ross added: “But it’s also about wanting to stay in this competition for as long as possible, irrespective of the calibre of opposition we face.”

Eyes in Alkmaar

AZ host Tuzla City on Thursday evening and, should the Dutch side claim a handsome win, the second qualifying round tie could be all-but over after 90 minutes.

And Ross will have eyes in the AFAS Stadium; a particular benefit if Tuzla — a complete unknown, in their first European campaign — do show signs of manufacturing an almighty upset.

Dundee United will be represented at the AFAS Stadion, pictured, on Thursday

We’ll have somebody in Alkmaar on Thursday, which is a real positive,” added Ross. “It gives us an opportunity to see both teams in action, ahead of whichever team progresses.

“At short notice, that’s a lot easier with the match being in the Netherlands.”

He added: “Truth be told, we have a lot of work to do prior to that game, and that would have been the case whoever we drew.”

Fletcher and Levitt latest

Thigh strain: Fletcher

Meanwhile, Ross offered a fitness update on star duo Dylan Levitt and Steven Fletcher, who missed out on Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Sunderland with ankle and thigh issues respectively.

Ross is increasingly confident that Levitt will be in contention to face Fleetwood on Saturday but is more cautious regarding Fletcher.

“Dylan is more likely than Steven,” revealed Ross. “I’m hopeful both could be available but I’d be more confident that Dylan will make that game.”

Conversation

