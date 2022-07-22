Dundee United break season ticket record as Jack Ross sends message to supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United break season ticket record as Jack Ross sends message to supporters

By Alan Temple
July 22 2022, 7.52pm Updated: July 22 2022, 7.54pm
In their numbers: United fans
In their numbers: United fans

Dundee United have set a new record for season ticket sales ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Tangerines have smashed through the 5,700 barrier, around 600 more than the figure at this time last year.

United fans have moved to secure their seats as the club returns to Europe for the first time in a decade, crossing swords with either AZ Alkmaar or Tuzla City in the Europa Conference League.

New boss Jack Ross will also be seeking to cement the Terrors’ place in the top six and challenge for domestic silverware after adding the likes of Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher and Mark Birighitti to his ranks.

United fans during their win against Dundee last September

“There has been a lot of progress made at this club both on and off the park over the last few years,” Ross told United’s official website.

“The club is on a journey towards where we feel it, rightfully, should be in Scottish football.

“There has been tremendous loyalty from our fans and significant buy-in, but I’m also acutely aware of those fans who are still a bit unsure.

“It’s our job to get even more people to join us on the journey. We are ambitious, have a clear vision of where we want to be and are continuing on that upward trajectory.

“The season ticket sales are a positive sign of intent from our supporters. There’s a lot of gratitude from the players and coaching staff towards them.”

Responsibility

Ross added “I’m also acutely aware of the responsibility we have as a club. A lot of people have committed to back us so we need to put a successful, winning team on the park. We are all working hard to do that.”

United will take more than 1,100 supporters to Fleetwood for Saturday’s friendly against Scott Brown’s League One outfit.

Meet ‘Mr Fleetwood’: The fans’ chief who grew up a Dundee United supporter – and has been putting Tannadice faithful to the test

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]