Dundee United break season ticket record as Jack Ross sends message to supporters

Dundee United have set a new record for season ticket sales ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Tangerines have smashed through the 5,700 barrier, around 600 more than the figure at this time last year.

United fans have moved to secure their seats as the club returns to Europe for the first time in a decade, crossing swords with either AZ Alkmaar or Tuzla City in the Europa Conference League.

New boss Jack Ross will also be seeking to cement the Terrors’ place in the top six and challenge for domestic silverware after adding the likes of Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher and Mark Birighitti to his ranks.

“There has been a lot of progress made at this club both on and off the park over the last few years,” Ross told United’s official website.

“The club is on a journey towards where we feel it, rightfully, should be in Scottish football.

“There has been tremendous loyalty from our fans and significant buy-in, but I’m also acutely aware of those fans who are still a bit unsure.

“It’s our job to get even more people to join us on the journey. We are ambitious, have a clear vision of where we want to be and are continuing on that upward trajectory.

“The season ticket sales are a positive sign of intent from our supporters. There’s a lot of gratitude from the players and coaching staff towards them.”

Responsibility

Ross added “I’m also acutely aware of the responsibility we have as a club. A lot of people have committed to back us so we need to put a successful, winning team on the park. We are all working hard to do that.”

United will take more than 1,100 supporters to Fleetwood for Saturday’s friendly against Scott Brown’s League One outfit.