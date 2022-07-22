Dundee United academy director Andy Goldie to quit Tannadice for English Championship side

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United academy director Andy Goldie has agreed to join English Championship outfit Swansea City.

Goldie arrived at Tannadice in 2019 following Mark Ogren’s Tangerines takeover.

He was given free rein to rebuild United’s youth academy, swiftly attaining ‘elite’ status as they placed renewed focus on bringing through homegrown talent.

The Terrors field 16 academy graduates on their way to finishing fourth in the Premiership last term, securing European football for the first time in a decade.

They also sold teenager Kerr Smith to Aston Villa for a fee which could ultimately rise to around £2 million.

Goldie’s efforts — although he is quick to credit the academy coaches — have caught the eye of the Swans, who narrowly missed out on the Championship promotion playoffs last term.

He will become Swansea’s new academy manager next month, but is adamant the structure he has left behind at Tannadice will ensure the youth programme remains the ‘crown jewel’ of the club.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision, in terms of moving the family, who have settled in really well into this area,” Goldie told DUTV.

“My wife, in particular, absolutely loves living here.

“It’s a big commitment but I feel it’s the right time to move on to the next step of my own career.

“I’ve been very fortunate that Tony [Asghar, sporting director] has allowed me to grow and develop alongside the academy.

“We’ve been on a similar journey. Ultimately, I’m the one who has been rewarded with the recognition and this opportunity.

“Really, that recognition should lie with the strategy within the club and also the strength and depth of the academy coaches, who are at the coalface and delivering in all sorts of weather.

“They are the ones who lead the programs on a daily basis.

“By me moving on, that doesn’t effect anything in this academy — it will remain the crown jewel of the club. I’m sure the next person who comes in will be able to take it to another level again.”

Progress

Goldie added: “When you go back to February 2019, when I joined as academy director, I think back to nine teams training on the pitch and soaking wet bibs in the middle of the pitch — to where we are are now.

“That is great credit, not only to the team and the academy staff, but also to the board — Mark and Scott Ogren, who have really backed us and put the academy front and centre, and Tony Asghar, who gave me autonomy and support.”